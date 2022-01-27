Profitable Pilates and PocketSuite Announce Partnership To Produce A Customized Scheduling, Invoicing, CRM app.
A Pilates business assistant in the palm of your hand
“I know each teacher and studio owner are the only people who do what they do. The Profitable Pilates Assistant, by PocketSuite, allows them time to support their clients,” ”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA , USA, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Profitable Pilates, a fitness business coaching company, and PocketSuite, announce a partnership to create a custom version of the PocketSuite software specifically for the Pilates community. The dedicated app, dubbed the Profitable Pilates Assistant, effectively acts as a business assistant in the palm of your hand by combining Profitable Pilates’s expert fitness business coaching and legal contract templates with PocketSuite’s award-winning client management and booking software.
— Lesley Logan Profitable Pilates
“I believe that each teacher and studio owner is the only person who can do what they do the way that they do it. The Profitable Pilates Assistant, powered by PocketSuite, is going to allow them to have more time to support their clients,” said Lesley Logan, Chief Vision Officer at Profitable Pilates (https://prfit.biz/lesley).
"We fundamentally believe that anyone can work for themselves if they have access to the right tools," says PocketSuite CEO Chinwe Onyeagoro. "By putting everything they need in a single app, PocketSuite makes it easy for anyone with talent to become a successful Pilates instructor!"
The Profitable Pilates Assistant customized software merges expert fitness business coaching with smart technology, supporting businesses more efficiently. Customers will have the ability to schedule their clients and classes, create alerts and invoice all through the app. Studios can manage a whole team. The legal contract templates will save customers thousands in legal fees.
The Profitable Pilates Assistant Features Include:
Scheduling and syncing with your calendar
Reminders
Payments
Daily payouts
Works with drop-in sessions as well as group classes
Packages
Subscriptions
Text or email reminders to your clients
And much, much more...
About Profitable Pilates, Profitable Pilates started in 2013 as a book written by Lesley Logan, a Pilates teacher, for other Pilates teachers or those looking to become an instructor. This grew into a blog, webinars, courses, a community, fitness business coaching, and now a client scheduling app (in partnership with PocketSuite). Today Lesley and her team have coached more than 1000 fitness businesses. Move your business forward at https://profitablepilates.com.
About PocketSuite PocketSuite is an all-in-one app to run your business. Perfect for solo businesses and small teams to get booked, paid, and communicate with clients online or on-the-go. The app includes a complete suite of business management tools that integrate seamlessly with your calendar, contact list, and text messaging. Whether you are just starting out or a seasoned business owner, it helps businesses look professional, stay organized, save time, and earn a great living. For more information, visit PocketSuite.io.
Alison Kennedy
KPR
+1 323-394-3999
email us here