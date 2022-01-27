Paul Inouye - A Silicon Valley Veteran
Paul Inouye is an accomplished investment banker, M&A facilitator, capital market leader, and veteran of the Silicon Valley business world. Since founding Western Hills Partners in February of 2020, he has served as CEO of this Woodside, California-based software and internet-focused advisory consultancy.
A Longtime Bay Area Resident
Paul Inouye was born in San Francisco and raised in the relatively small San Mateo County city of San Carlos. After attending Bellarmine College Preparatory in the global tech hub of San Jose, he studied international economics at the University of California at Berkeley. Mr. Inouye graduated from UC Berkeley with a Bachelor of Arts and, post working at Robertson Stephens as a financial analyst for two years, he left the Bay Area to earn a Master of Business Administration from the prestigious Wharton School at the University Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.
Early Career in Silicon Valley Tech Banking
After graduating from Wharton, Paul Inouye returned to San Francisco, where he founded and led the Internet investment banking practice Robertson Stephens. This marked the beginning of a career in the Silicon Valley technology sector that would span decades and result in long-term relationships with many of the leading companies in this sector. Beyond his work with Robertson Stephens, he has served as an Executive Director in Morgan Stanley’s Technology group in Silicon Valley and as a Managing Director in Piper Jaffray’s Technology group.
Tenure at Moelis & Company and Lehman Brothers
Paul assumed a leadership role in Lehman Brothers West Coast Tech group, working out of its Menlo Park office as Managing Director covering the Internet and Software sectors.
The corporate advisory and asset management firm of Perella Weinberg Partners named him a partner in its then brand-new San Francisco firm in the fall of 2008. Serving Perella Weinberg’s worldwide technology sector clients, he works alongside firm partners Scott Bruckner and Ihsan Essaid in New York as well as London-based director Basem Salfiti.
Paul Inouye went on to serve several years as Managing Director of the international investment bank Moelis & Company. Over the years, this bank has been hailed as the Best Global Independent Investment Bank by Euromoney and the Most Innovative Boutique of the Year by The Banker.
Paul Inouye’s responsibilities with Moelis & Company revolved around advising technology clients with particular concentrations on the Internet and digital media sectors.
The Paul Inouye of Today
In the spring of 2020, Paul left Union Square Advisors and started his own advisory and consulting firm Western Hills Partners where he specializes in covering companies in the software and internet sectors.
