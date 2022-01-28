Submit Release
HWPL Urges United Nations to engage with groups and organizations that seek to promote peace as a worldwide movement

By Rommel Santos

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL) is an organization with a focus on defending the rights of people within the framework of the Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War (DPCW), with charters of the United Nations, the Organization of American States and the Inter-American Democratic Charter.

HWPL has gathered peace education experts to aid religious, and political leaders all over the world work towards peace. A key element of this work is the DPCW, a universal declaration of human rights.

HWPL urges member states of the United Nations, to unite and to strengthen international efforts, and to foster a global dialogue for the promotion of a culture of tolerance and of peace at all levels, based on respect for human rights and the diversity of religious beliefs.

For HWPL, discrimination based on religion or faith is unacceptable, and HWPL calls on member states to protect this fundamental human right by ensuring their governments adopt public policies against violence in their territory.

According to the mission and vision of HWPL, member states of the United Nations must do this by engaging with groups and organizations that seek to promote peace as a worldwide movement. Member states should support and aid these groups in their awareness-raising activities, including supporting human rights and peace education, the DPCW, and the United Nations Declaration on a Culture of Peace of 1999.

Nick Soto
Heavenly Culture World Peace Restoration of Light (HWPL)
