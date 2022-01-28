Label & Co. Introduces Two New 5-Bedroom Floor Plans at Sky Cove South in Westlake, Florida

Sand Dollar Grande Model - 4 or 5 bedrooms, 4 ½ baths, and 2-car garage Sand Dollar Grande Floor Plan Seaglass 5 Model - 5, 4, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, and a 2-car garage Seaglass 5 Floor Plan

The new-for-2022 Sand Dollar Grande and Seaglass 5 models feature up to 5 bedrooms, spacious lofts, and multigenerational layout options.

We reimagined two of our most popular floor plans, the Sand Dollar 5 and the Seaglass, to include 5 full bedrooms – including at least one on the first floor – plus generous upstairs lofts.” — Roseline Serrano, Director of Sales for Sky Cove and Sky Cove South

WESTLAKE , FL , USA , January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Responding to increased demand for 5-bedroom homes with the flexibility to accommodate home offices and multigenerational living situations, award-winning community builder Label & Co. released two new 5-bedroom models, the Sand Dollar Grande and Seaglass 5, for sale in early 2022.

“As a boutique home builder, we pay attention to what our customers say they’re looking for in a new home in Westlake,” said Roseline Serrano, Director of Sales for Sky Cove and Sky Cove South. “We reimagined two of our most popular floor plans, the Sand Dollar 5 and the Seaglass, to include 5 full bedrooms – including at least one on the first floor – plus generous upstairs lofts.”

According to Serrano, both homes meet the need for home workspaces, playrooms, and multigenerational family living.

“The Sand Dollar Grande includes an upstairs loft and a first-floor den option,” said Serrano. “The Seaglass 5 offers home buyers three different 2nd-floor layouts and a separate entrance for added privacy.”

With ten available one- and two-story floor plans to choose from, Sky Cove South has a model to meet the needs of nearly every family and lifestyle.

Sand Dollar Grande

The two-story, 2,822 A/C S.F. Sand Dollar Grande is the largest floor plan available at Sky Cove South of Westlake and includes 4 or 5 bedrooms, 4 ½ baths, and a 2-car garage.

The entry level is distinguished by wall-to-wall, light-filled, open living/dining/entertainment areas and a 5th bedroom plus full bath – or a den plus bath option - situated off the entry foyer. Upstairs the Sand Dollar Grande features an oversized master suite, full laundry room and a spacious, open loft – plus 3 additional bedrooms – one with its own private bathroom and walk-in closet.

Seaglass 5

The 2,307 A/C S.F. unique, two-story Seaglass 5 was designed for flexibility. Three, 2nd-story layouts open a world of possibilities for all kinds of needs and family living.

The 5-bedroom version of the Seaglass 5 offers buyers a master plus two additional bedrooms downstairs and two more bedrooms plus loft upstairs. A 4 bedroom + plus loft option creates a private, mini-apartment-like space for older teens, young adults, aging parents, or guests upstairs. A 3-bedroom version of the plan features a full loft + bath upstairs – perfect for a playroom, private office, teen hang-out or studio.

New homes in Palm Beach

Central Palm Beach County has seen a boom in new home construction in 2021, and the five-year-old city of Westlake is growing quickly. Westlake residents enjoy resort-style amenities with an old-school neighborhood feel, a combination that is well-suited for all stages of life.

Convenient access to employment centers, cultural attractions and family fun is also driving growth in Westlake. New homes in Palm Beach have never been more desirable.

Families looking for new homes in Palm Beach County will appreciate the added value built into every Label & Co. home. Like all Label & Co. homes the new Sand Dollar Grande and Seaglass 5 are loaded with standard upgrades like impact glass windows and doors, quartz countertops throughout, oversized kitchen islands and so much more.

Boutique builder Label & Co. sold out its 204-home Sky Cove development, and Sky Cove South, its second gated community in Westlake is over 50% sold.

Label & Co.’s executive team has worked together to build over 20,000 homes in South Florida. With industry-leading practices, high-quality construction and standard luxury appointments, buyers can enjoy energy efficient homes with cutting-edge floor plans that suit all stages of life.

Year after year, Label & Co. consistently earns multiple Homebuyers’ Choice Awards from customer experience management company Eliant, outperforming over 200 builders across the country in customer service, sales, mortgage, design service, construction and other areas measured by homeowner surveys.

Sky Cove South and Sky Cove amenities include a fitness center, Euro-style Park with pathways for dog walking, jogging or relaxing, and access to Westlake Adventure Park, a 15-acre amenity with a lagoon-style pool, water slide, splash pad, playground, concert pavilion, dog park and more.

For more information about new homes in Palm Beach County, visit the Sky Cove South’s website.

More About Sky Cove South of Westlake

Within the brand-new city of Westlake, Florida, discover Sky Cove South, a gated, neighborhood of 197 single-family homes built by award-winning Label & Co. With ten, one- and two-story, 3, 4 and 5-bedroom floor plans, three beautiful exterior elevations, incomparable luxury upgrades, and so many ways to personalize your home, Sky Cove South is truly the perfect neighborhood for all kinds of families!

Sky Cove South Sales Center

5568 Starfish Road, Westlake, FL 33470

Open 7 Days from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Directions: Sky Cove South’s Sales Center is located within the City of Westlake off Seminole Pratt Whitney Road between Okeechobee Boulevard and Northlake Boulevard. From Seminole Pratt Whitney Road, turn East onto Town Center Parkway North and follow signs to Sky Cove Models.

For more information and appointments visit https://www.skycovehomes.com/ or call 561-792-3004.

About Label & Co.

The boutique builder with the big builder pedigree, Label & Co.’s executive team led by Harry L. Posin, the former President of Minto Communities, leverages 35+ years of experience building over 20,000 residences in South Florida, to build incomparable homes for discerning homebuyers. Its recently completed Centra Falls, Centra Falls West and Chapel Grove communities in Pembroke Pines were three of the top-selling townhome communities in Broward County.