AB217 in Asm: Fiscal estimate received - 2022-01-27

WISCONSIN, January 27 - An Act to repeal 456.01 (5) and (6); to amend 440.08 (2) (a) (intro.) and 456.10 (2); and to create 227.03 (4r) and 440.077 of the statutes; Relating to: allowing the Department of Safety and Professional Services and credentialing boards to grant credentials with provisional status, extending the time limit for emergency rule procedures, providing an exemption from emergency rule procedures, and granting rule-making authority. (FE)