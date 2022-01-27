Submit Release
AB513 in Asm: Representative Brostoff added as a coauthor - 2022-01-27

WISCONSIN, January 27 - An Act to amend 20.144 (1) (g), 25.17 (3) (a) and 69.14 (1) (a); and to create 20.144 (5) (title), 20.144 (5) (a), 20.144 (5) (c), 20.144 (5) (j), 20.144 (5) (q), 25.14 (1) (a) 20., 25.17 (1) (aL), 25.18 (1) (q), 25.32, 71.05 (6) (b) 57., 71.78 (4) (v) and 224.58 of the statutes; Relating to: creating a baby bond program and baby bond fund, granting rule-making authority, and making an appropriation. (FE)

Status: A - Financial Institutions

1/27/2022 Asm. Representative Brostoff added as a coauthor  

