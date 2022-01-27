AB812 in Asm: Fiscal estimate received - 2022-01-27

WISCONSIN, January 27 - An Act to renumber 961.571 (1) (a) (intro.), 1., 2., 3., 4., 5., 6., 8., 9. and 10., 961.571 (1) (a) 7., 961.571 (1) (a) 11. a., b., c., d., f., g., h., i., j. and m. and 961.571 (1) (a) 11. e., k. and L.; to renumber and amend 961.41 (3g) (e) and 961.571 (1) (a) 11. (intro.); to amend 59.54 (25) (a) (intro.), 66.0107 (1) (bm), 961.41 (3g) (c), 961.41 (3g) (d), 961.41 (3g) (em), 961.47 (1), 961.48 (3), 961.573 (title), 961.574 (title) and 961.577; and to create 66.0108, 103.157, 778.25 (1) (a) 2m., 961.571 (1) (ac), 961.571 (1) (b) 3., 961.571 (1) (c) (intro.) and 2. (intro.), 961.572 (1m), 961.573 (1m) and 961.574 (1m) of the statutes; Relating to: penalties for possession of marijuana, employer liability for not drug testing employees and prospective employees, and providing a penalty. (FE)