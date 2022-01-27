Submit Release
News Search

There were 924 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,708 in the last 365 days.

AB812 in Asm: Fiscal estimate received - 2022-01-27

WISCONSIN, January 27 - An Act to renumber 961.571 (1) (a) (intro.), 1., 2., 3., 4., 5., 6., 8., 9. and 10., 961.571 (1) (a) 7., 961.571 (1) (a) 11. a., b., c., d., f., g., h., i., j. and m. and 961.571 (1) (a) 11. e., k. and L.; to renumber and amend 961.41 (3g) (e) and 961.571 (1) (a) 11. (intro.); to amend 59.54 (25) (a) (intro.), 66.0107 (1) (bm), 961.41 (3g) (c), 961.41 (3g) (d), 961.41 (3g) (em), 961.47 (1), 961.48 (3), 961.573 (title), 961.574 (title) and 961.577; and to create 66.0108, 103.157, 778.25 (1) (a) 2m., 961.571 (1) (ac), 961.571 (1) (b) 3., 961.571 (1) (c) (intro.) and 2. (intro.), 961.572 (1m), 961.573 (1m) and 961.574 (1m) of the statutes; Relating to: penalties for possession of marijuana, employer liability for not drug testing employees and prospective employees, and providing a penalty. (FE)

You just read:

AB812 in Asm: Fiscal estimate received - 2022-01-27

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.