Industrial Robotic Motors Market to reach US$ 2.7 Bn by 2029 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global industrial robotic motors market are slated to top ~US$ 1.1 Bn in 2022, and is projected to increase at a CAGR of ~ 13.4% during the forecast period 2022-2029. This growth is significantly driven by the progressing automation in factories, installation of robots in a wide spectrum of service applications including healthcare, agriculture and defence, and implementation of modern robotic solutions.



Attribute Details Industrial Robotic Motors Market Estimated Size 2022 US$ 1.1 Bn Industrial Robotic Motors Market Value-based CAGR (2022-2029) ~13.4% Industrial Robotic Motors Market Size in Projected 2029 US$ 2.7 Bn

A new market research study by Future Market Insights on the industrial robotic motors market contains global industry analysis 2014–2021 and opportunity assessment 2022–2029. The report investigates the industrial robotic motors market, and provides critical insights for the forecast period of 2022-2029.

As per the findings of the report, the global industrial robotic motors market is anticipated to experience substantial growth over the forecast period, due to multiple driving factors such as, high demand for robots across end-use industries, rapid growth of automation, and implementation of global energy-efficient norms.

The ongoing need for non-delay operations in a number of industries, in the view of rising product demand and shrinking workforce, has led to an incessant rise in the adoption of robotic technology, and the result is likely to lead to an increased demand for industrial robotic motors, according to the FMI analyst.

East Asia Continues to Offer Considerable Growth Opportunities

Growth prospects of the industrial robotic motors market are high in East Asia. The market in China has particularly been on a significant rise, owing to the fact that the robots are being incorporated in solutions as well as services. Substantial growth of the robot industry has been an eminent factor in the enhancement of industrial robotic motors in different sectors for South Korea. The rapid decrease in the workforce and the restricted influx of immigrants provide a strong incentive for robotics in Japan.

The inclination of these countries toward industrial robotic motors, fuelled by major technology developments, is amplifying the market. In terms of growth, South Asia & Pacific region is estimated to project maximum growth rate in the coming years, owing to rapidly increasing automation in several manufacturing industries actively operating in the developing countries.

Market Growth Underpinned by Rapid Adoption of Robotics Across Numerous Industrial Sectors

The global industrial robotic motors market has been segmented based on the different types of Motor, Robots, Fit type, and regions such as East Asia, South Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East & Africa and the Americas.

Servo motor, under the motor category is expected to have the paramount share of market in the upcoming years. The segmental growth is followed by DC and stepper motors for handling certain procedures including pick and place where accuracy is not a prior parameter taken into consideration in the manufacturing operation.

Based on robot, articulated robot is expected to account for a prominent share of the global industrial robotic motors market. This line of growth is followed by SCARA, Cartesian/Gantry, Dual arm, Collaborative and Delta robots respectively which are expected to have a fair portion in the market development.

Based on fit type, first fit segment is expected to have a dominant share in the industrial robotic motors, owing to increasing rate of new installation of robots across the globe. The estimated life span of a motor used in industrial robots is around 5 years, therefore retro fit segment, is expected to account for a minimal in the market.





Scope Of Report

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2014-2021 Historical Data Available for 2022-2029 Market Analysis Units for Volume and US$ Bn for Value Key Regions Covered Americas, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and EMEA. Key Countries Covered United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Nordic, Russia, Poland, China, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand, Japan, GCC countries, North Africa, South Africa, others. Key Market Segments Covered Motor Type, Robot Type, Fit Type, and Region Key Companies Profiled • ABB Group



• Nidec Corporation



• FAULHABER Group



• PMDM Group



• HDD



• Aurotek Corporation



• Kollmorgen



• Fanuc Corporation



• Kawasaki Heavy Industries



• Lin Engineering



• Shenzhen Topband



• Pololu Corporation



• ElectroCraft



• Zikodrive Motor Controllers



Request Customization@

Industrial Robotic Motors Market: Vendor Insights

The report highlights some of the prominent market players, who have established themselves as leaders in the global industrial robotic motors market. Few examples of key players in the market are Nidec Corporation, FAULHABER Group, PMDM Group, HDD, Aurotek Corporation, Kollmorgen, Fanuc Corporation, ABB Group and Kawasaki Heavy Industries among others. The global industrial robotic motors market is considerably dominated by prominent market participants. These players are indulging into strategic collaborations, alliances, mergers and acquisitions. For instance, Nidec Corporation announced its establishment to form a joint venture to manufacture automotive traction motors with a subsidiary of China-based Guangzhou Automobile Group Company.

