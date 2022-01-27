Leading Pay Per Call Company BrokerCalls Hires New Client Relations Manager

/EIN News/ -- Fort Lauderdale, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida -

Fort Lauderdale, FL - In order to keep pace with the growing demand for their Pay Per Call (PPC) lead generation services, BrokerCalls is excited to announce its new client relations manager, Chelsea Boydman.

BrokerCalls is a lead generation company that, unlike other lead services, is completely performance-driven with control of every aspect of the qualified calls in the hands of the client. Return on investment is key for BrokerCalls and they aim to provide qualified leads that are actively seeking specific services, helping companies grow and thrive in competitive fields.

As a B2B and B2C inbound phone leads service, BrokerCalls monitors each call quality to ensure that it meets the targeted call time, client compliance, target market, and call content, allowing them to provide high-quality leads in very competitive fields. They specialize in pre-qualified warm transfers and caller-initiated inbound calls – essentially people who are actively seeking a specific service.

Chelsea Boydman’s role within the company will be to manage active publisher accounts through her technical expertise and support. She will be working closely with BrokerCalls clients to support them in the fast-paced, evolving marketplaces.

Boydman’s experience as a business development officer will be invaluable in ensuring that clients can maximize their return on investment through lead generation services that focus on performance-driven results. Her main goal in the company will be to help her clients’ businesses grow effortlessly with BrokerCalls as their partner.

Chelsea’s 7 years of experience in the industry places her in an ideal position to understand the verticals BrokerCalls’ clients are seeking to expand in; insurance, financial, travel, and home & auto warranty industries.

Originally from Cleveland, Ohio, Chelsea has called Florida home since 2009 where she received her BS degree in Business Administration and Healthcare Management. She specializes in networking, client relations, and problem-solving.

The quality customer service that Chelsea can provide her clients is an ideal match for the level of control over live leads that BrokerCalls provides through their customer systems. Essentially, BrokerCalls allows their clients to be in the driver’s seat and be able to adjust the level of qualified inbound calls at any time with the ability to adjust any aspect of the calls including the time the calls should come in, among other things. Chelsea’s role will be to ensure that each client is getting exactly what they want out of the lead generation service.

Chelsea says she’s looking forward to a year of growth ahead in 2022 as a part of the prestigious BrokerCalls team. “I am thrilled to be in such a rewarding and exciting new role filled with opportunities and personal growth,” she said. Qualified lead generation services that are purely performance-driven such as BrokerCalls offer unique possibilities and growth both for Chelsea and her clients.

Those interested in receiving calls from BrokerCalls are welcome to visit their website to sign up and learn more. Those who have calls to sell are encouraged to sign up to become a BrokerCalls affiliate. BrokerCalls is a leading pay-per-call lead generation company. To speak with a member of the BrokerCalls team, call 855-268-3773.







Bianca Toyos