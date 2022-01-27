Cenfura Nigeria Ltd participated in a signing ceremony to provide 5 million solar connections to the people of Nigeria.
L-R: Bauchi State Commissioner for the Ministry of Power, Science and Technology - Hon. (Hajia) Miriam Bagel; Director of Legal, Federal Ministry of Power; Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Power, during the signing ceremony of the agreement.
L-R: Permanent Secretary - Mr. Nebolisa Anako, Director of Legal - Bar. C.O. Assam; Commissioner for Energy, Sokoto State, Hon. (Alhaji) Balarabe Aliyu during the signing ceremony.
The ceremony was arranged to finalise the agreement that Cenfura and its Nigerian counterparts have been working to bring to fruition for several months. It was held on 19 January at the Nigerian Federal Ministry of Power’s press hall and was a success. Participants from the various Ministries and Cenfura gathered to accept and sign the document.
About Cenfura
Cenfura Nigeria Ltd is a subsidiary of Cenfura Ltd, a disruptive technology company enabling smart energy services by providing integrated digital payments technology into the energy sector.
Through the use of its digital payments solutions, Cenfura provides the bridge to the digital economy. Cenfura offers its partners energy transactions that are blockchain settled to increase efficiency, security, and provide connectivity to a range of defi applications. In addition to Cenfura’s assets, our digital payments platform can be integrated by existing third-party projects as a technology overlay to provide them a stepping-stone into the digital economy.
Cenfura assets and partner assets across the globe can use the Cenfura platform. The Cenfura Digital Payment system combined with smart energy services — technology, power production, distribution, control, and digital transactions — form the core of the platform and provides the capabilities needed to deploy energy solutions globally.
