Highway Hypodermics Rates TotalMed as One of 2022’s Top 10 Travel Agencies for Nurses.

TotalMed Staffing Ranked Number Eight in Highway Hypodermics’ Annual Top 10 Travel Companies.

APPLETON, WI, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TotalMed, a staffing agency for traveling nurses, announced today that it was ranked as one of 2022's top 10 travel agencies by Highway Hypodermics. This ranking highlights TotalMed's standard to satisfy the needs of their contracted healthcare professionals and to find the right healthcare staffing solution for their clients.

“Being on Highway Hypodermics' top 10 list is an honor that reconfirms our core value of improving lives,” said Tom Horan, TotalMed's Vice President of Recruitment. “We take great pride in helping travel healthcare workers find the perfect fit and provide benefits that make a difference. We are thrilled to be on the top 10 list for the fifth time!”

The ranking was given by Highway Hypodermics, which provides quality, up-to-date information to travel healthcare professionals worldwide. They are the longest-running informational website for travel nurses, and they have a mission to bridge the gap between travel nurses and travel nurse companies.

“TotalMed truly cares about the healthcare professionals that go day in and day out helping others and making a positive difference in people's lives,” continued Horan. “We look forward to continuing our mission to help more frontline healthcare workers make that positive difference.”

To learn more about TotalMed, visit https://www.totalmed.com/.

About TotalMed: TotalMed is a top 10 travel nursing and healthcare staffing agency with the mission of igniting purpose in healthcare. The organization staffs nurses, therapists, pharmacists and other clinicians of all specialties in all 50 states. They offer local and travel jobs and match caregivers with the right organization to assist both facilities and patients. As an organization, they focus on putting highly-skilled staff into facilities to ensure adequate staffing for a better patient experience.

TotalMed specializes in recruiting and placing healthcare professionals in travel, PRN and permanent positions across the country in Nursing and Allied Health. Throughout 2020, the organization filled roles at even the most short-staffed facilities during the most challenging time in healthcare. By matching the right travel healthcare professional with the right organization, TotalMed continues to offer a lifeline to facilities and their patients.