January 27, 2022
Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with former employee of Cecil Bank
For release at 11:00 a.m. EST
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:
Consent Prohibition against Denise Calder Former employee Cecil Bank, Elkton, Maryland Misappropriation of customer funds
