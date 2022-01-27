Governor Ivey Issues Statement on Final Passage of Legislation to Appropriate ARPA Funding

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday commended the Alabama Legislature upon final passage of legislation to appropriate the American Rescue Plan Act funding. The governor issued the following statement:

“I am pleased Alabama will use these one-time federal dollars wisely thanks to the strong work by our Legislature. I commend our legislators for their efficient work in directing these funds to meet some of Alabama’s toughest challenges. We are making smart investments to increase statewide broadband connectivity, improve our water and sewer infrastructure, as well as health care infrastructure. We are also addressing measures to reduce employment taxes paid by Alabama businesses as they continue to rebound from the pandemic. This was an overwhelmingly bipartisan effort by the men and women of the Alabama Legislature, and I am proud of their good work in dealing with the task the federal government dealt us.”

