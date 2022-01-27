Global Grace Health to Celebrate 1st Anniversary on January 29th, 2022
The COVID pandemic has reinforced GGH’s adeptness in providing succor to the impoverishedMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, USA, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Grace Health (GGH), a charity organization, is working towards providing preventive health globally. The chief guest for the occasion is Mr. Randhir Jaiswal, IFS, Consul General of India, New York. The Keynote address will be given by Dr. Santosh Menon, MD, Heart Specialist, Cincinnati, Ohio. The Special guest will be Mr. Daniel Rajaah, Director, Global Strategy & Operations, Mastercard, Cincinnati, Ohio.
Global Grace Health, which had a humble beginning a year ago, initiated unprecedented outreach during the pandemic period. The reinforced vigor and commitment with which GGH worked during these trying times, positively impacted several impoverished families, earning GGH immense goodwill and a sense of purpose, says Dr. Joseph Paturi, President of GGH.
When medical infrastructure was succumbing to the overwhelming demands in India, GGH provided 325 Ventilators, 265 Medical grade Oxygen Concentrators, 1 million surgical masks across 25 cities, reaching out to 100,000 beneficiaries since April 2021 through Mission O2 and beyond with support from various channel partners.
During the second peak of the covid wave, GGH quickly partnered with Grace Cancer Foundation (GCF) and its partners to support Project Ashray – a makeshift covid care facility. The facility was set up in a record 5 days. To ensure that the last line of defense and the only way to curb future deaths, COVID–19 vaccination drive is inclusive and equitable, GGH, Mobile Vaccination Drive – an initiative to provide priority vaccination for the most vulnerable population across rural India said Mr. Chandu Thota, Founder Member, GGH.
Global Grace Health backed by more than 700 active volunteers with a global reach in 120 countries spread across six continents is helping 1 million lives. GGH partnering with GCF has brought in several innovative initiatives including multiplying its reach in the remotest locations through novel Tele-Screening applications for remote rural health screening.
Its Global awareness drives through Grace Cancer Run with participants from 120 countries have won laurels from every nook and corner of the world. The all-around acclamations and enormous goodwill are propelling Global Grace Health to set higher goals. We will screen 10,000 people for Non-Communicable Diseases and make a difference to them in the coming year, says Mr. Varma Jampana, Executive Director, GGH.
Global Grace Health is not resting on its laurels, the achievements only inspire and energize us to reach out for bigger tasks. GGH has already expanded its operations into North America, Africa, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. We will be leveraging technology in a big way to multiply our effort and reach the unreached sections of the population across the globe, by relying on Blockchain Technology and other such smart and tech-savvy options, says Dr. Kiran Avancha, Vice President, GGH.
Within the very first year, GGH established partnerships with various governments and nonprofits like the United Way of Hyderabad, Grace Cancer Foundation, and bridge gap hospitals. GGH is pledging Cancer screening for 10,000 lives across India through 100 Mobile Cancer screening
camps.
About Global Grace Health: Global Grace Health envisions new approaches and initiatives to move forward the healthcare industry around the globe with a mission to advance health, hygiene, and wellness globally through education, scientific research, modern technology, and innovative methodology. We are among the first non-profits in lending hands to ramp up efforts to build resilience and surge capacity in India. Touching lives and making meaningful differences is in our ethos.
