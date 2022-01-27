Biomarkers Market Size to Worth Around US$ 207.46 Bn by 2030

According to Precedence Research, the global biomarkers market size is projected to hit US$ 207.46 billion by 2030 and expanding growth at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2021 to 2030.

A biomarker is a biological molecule or gene that is used to evaluate pharmaceutical reactions, biological processes, and pathogenic procedures in an effective and accurate manner. Biomarkers can be found in blood, other than bodily fluids, and tissue and are also known as molecular markers or signature molecules.



Diagnostic markets are becoming increasingly demanding. Traditionally, diagnostic instruments were focused on delivering accurate and consistent results; however, the biomarkers market demand includes early diagnosis with consistent and accurate outcomes. Accurately reporting results in the early stages of diseases, particularly cancer, presents considerable obstacles.

The demand for precise diagnostic techniques is growing as the number of life-threatening and chronic disorders rises. Globally, the number of biomarker suppliers, service providers, and producers is increasing, resulting in tremendous biomarkers market potential opportunities.

Report Scope of the Biomarkers Market

Report Coverage Details Market Size by 2030 USD 207.46 Billion Growth Rate from 2021 to 2030 14.1 % Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Largest Revenue Holder North America Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2021 to 2030 Companies Covered Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Abbott, Epigenomics AG, Qiagen, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Siemens, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Regional Snapshot

North America is the largest segment for biomarkers market in terms of region.This is attributed to an increase in diseases rates, increased consumer awareness, and technological advances, and improvements in healthcare infrastructure.

Europe region is the fastest growing region in the biomarkers market. This is due to the existence of well-known research institutes and major market players in the region. The increased collaborations between European universities and biomarkers solutions suppliers can be related to the market’s expansion. The Europe region’s healthcare services are likely to improve as biomarker testing becomes more widely available, boosting the growth of the biomarkers market.

Report Highlights

Based on the type, the safety biomarkers segment dominated the global biomarkers market in 2020 with highest market share, owing to increased awareness about low drug attrition rates, routine health checkups, an increase in the population at high risk of acquiring diseases like cardiovascular diseases, kidney disorders, and cancer.





Based on the application, the drug discovery and development segment dominated the global biomarkers market in 2020 with highest market share. This is attributed to intensive research and development initiatives for the creation of targeted treatments, the capacity to more accurately forecast drug efficacy, and a quick approval process.





Based on the disease, the cancer segment dominated the global biomarkers market in 2020 with highest market share. A surge in demand for speedy and reliable diagnostic technologies, an increase in global cancer burden, and unsatisfied need for more targeted, customized therapy targets for cancer patients propel the segment growth.





Market Dynamics

Drivers

Introduction of artificial intelligence in the market

Since few years, oncologists have used biomarkers more than any other disease. Biomarkers are now being employed in clinical settings to monitor disease status, diagnosis, and therapy success. As a result, the global biomarkers market is expected to develop new technologies in response to the severe circumstances of cancer. As a result, the introduction of artificial intelligence is driving the growth of the biomarkers market during the forecast period.

Restraints

High cost of investments

Due to the variance in biomarker performance in illness diagnosis, validating biomarkers takes a long time. As a result, the validation process takes longer time period and costs more money. Due to different categories of biomarkers tend to have common validation and development process steps, the process and schedule for validating and developing biomarkers in similar across biomarkers categories, with a few exceptions. Alternate endpoints are the most expensive to validate and develop, particularly in clinical studies, due to the significant clinical validation required. Thus, the high cost of investments is restricting factor for the growth of the biomarkers market.

Opportunities

Rising importance of companion diagnostics

The biomarkers and companion diagnostics have become increasingly important in medical practices, resulting in better diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment in a variety of illness areas. It can be used to find patients who are likely to respond well to certain medications or treatments. These tests are frequently performed in conjunction with a particular medicine. As a result, the rising importance of companion diagnostics is creating lucrative opportunities for the growth of the biomarkers market during the forecast period.

Challenges

Validation of biomarkers

The evidence of the clinical utility and validity of biomarker-based assays is required for their usage in clinical settings. This is critical not just for assisting clinicians in their decision making in the practice of evidence-based medicine, but also for obtaining regulatory clearances and adequate funding for the test. Collecting the data needed to demonstrate clinical utility and validity, on the other hand, may be time consuming and costly procedure, made much more difficult by the lack of industry standards. Thus, the validation of biomarkers is a huge challenge for the market growth.

Major Market Segments Covered:

By Type

Validation

Efficacy

Safety





By Disease

Neurological Diseases

Cancer

Immunological Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Others





By Application

Personalized Medicines

Drug Discovery & Development

Diagnostics

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





