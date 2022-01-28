‘Bridge Builder Conversations’ Launches Episode Addressing Asian Hate, Cultural Exclusion
Multidisciplinary artist MyLoan Dinh shares some of her experiences with 'Bridge Builder Conversations' host and creator, David "Dae-Lee" Arrington. (Photo courtesy: Harris Jeter)
Vietnamese Artist MyLoan Dinh shares her experience in part two of this Diversity, Equity & Inclusion video series with various cultural leaders.
Dinh is an internationally acclaimed multimedia artist who uses her work to reflect on her experiences as a former refugee from Vietnam and woman of color. In Bridge Builder Conversations, she opens up about facing Asian hate and cultural exclusion in the United States.
“I feel American, but to the outside, I don’t look American,” she said. “This is something that I address in my artwork, the idea of ‘othering.’ The idea that even though you might feel you belong … as an Asian American, and specifically as a Vietnamese woman, you’re always looked at as the perpetual outsider.”
Born in Saigon, Vietnam, Dinh also talks about her journey to the U.S., fleeing her home country as a young child during the tumultuous end of the Vietnam War.
“I was ashamed of where I came from because economically … my parents worked all the time to barely make ends meet. [Being made fun of in public] didn’t warrant good self-esteem," she shared.
“When you are constantly asked and assumed you don’t belong here, you’re not from here, eventually you start believing it.”
“My conversation with MyLoan was eye opening," Dae-Lee said. "I have no idea what it is like to be an immigrant—the impact that can have on your identity, especially coming into a country where difference is not as valued as it should be. Her strength is beautiful, and we’re all the beneficiaries of it, as we get to experience her as well as her story through art.”
Bridge Builder Conversations debuted Jan. 13 with a meaningful race and money talk with former Bank of America CEO Hugh McColl. The series, sponsored by Bank of America, HUE HOUSE, Urban Outfitters and Mansion, can be viewed on the Bridge Builder YouTube channel. Through authentic, unscripted dialogue, each episode is meant to explore the opportunities and challenges of building bridges across racial, cultural and socioeconomic differences.
Bridge Builder Conversations is a creative resource from Bridge Builder Consulting™, an innovative, relationship-centered consulting agency, engaging organizations and their leaders as they navigate DEI work. Other resources include Dae-Lee’s Bridge Builder Motivational Journal, the Bridge Builder Patreon and Bridge Builder Motivations podcast.
Bridge Builder Conversations will debut bi-weekly through May 5. Details for the series can be found at WeBridgeBuild.com/BBC.
EPISODE LINEUP:
Aired Jan. 13 – Hugh McColl, former chairman and CEO of Bank of America >>Watch
Jan. 27 – Myloan Dinh, multidisciplinary artist and former refugee
Feb. 10 – Kyle Mosher, multidisciplinary artist featured by Forbes, The New York Times, HBO and others
Feb. 24 – Maria Howell, accomplished actress and singer
March 10 – Veronica Calderon, senior vice president of diversity, inclusion & equity at Truliant
March 24 – Michael Marsicano, president and CEO of Foundation For The Carolinas
April 7 – Dennis Reed, Jr, award-winning songwriter, recording artist and CEO of Inspire the Fire
April 21 – Molly Shaw, former president and CEO of Communities In Schools of Charlotte-Mecklenburg
May 5 – Harvey B. Gantt, first African American elected as mayor in Charlotte
ABOUT DAVID ‘DAE-LEE’ ARRINGTON:
David “Dae-Lee” Arrington is a Norfolk, Va., native who now calls Charlotte, N.C., home. Summarizing his journey “from the corner to the cul-de-sac,” Dae-Lee experienced a 180-degree racial, cultural and socioeconomic shift that changed his life and inspired his work today to bridge divides that keep us from experiencing our collective best.
Dae-Lee is a 40 Under 40 Business Journal Winner, GRAMMY-nominated producer, recording artist, co-owner of Black-owned creative agency HUE HOUSE, founding member of Fair Play Music Equity Initiative and serves on many boards and community organization committees.
Cicely Corry
Bridge Builder Consulting
media@webridgebuild.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other
Bridge Builder Conversations: Artist MyLoan Dinh on Asian Hate, 'Diversity' Art Shows