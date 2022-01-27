Automotive Infotainment SoC Market to Reach USD 16,077.6 million by 2027

The Insight Partner “Global Automotive Infotainment SoC Market” offers an up-to-date analysis of the Market with regards to the innovations.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners study on “Automotive Infotainment SoC Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Installation Type (In-dash and Rear Seat); Application (Head Unit, eCockpit, Sound System, and Others); Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle)” the market is projected to reach US$ 16,077.6 million by 2027 from US$ 8,694.6 million in 2018; it is expected to register a CAGR of 7.2% during 2021–2028.

Report Coverage Details

Market Size Value in US$ 8,694.6 Million in 2018

Market Size Value by US$ 16,077.6 Million by 2027

Growth rate CAGR of 7.2% from 2019-2027

Forecast Period 2019-2027

Base Year 2019

No. of Pages 154

No. Tables 77

No. of Charts & Figures 74

Historical data available Yes

Segments covered Installation Type ; Application ; Vehicle Type

Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Automotive Infotainment SoC Market at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005572/

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corporation, NEC Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Qualcomm Incorporated, Renesas Electronics Corporation, STMicroelectronics N.V., Texas Instruments Incorporated,Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC (ON Semiconductor)

The automotive infotainment SoC is an integrated chip designed for information, phone, and entertainment services in passenger cars and commercial vehicles. It is a complete electronic substrate system containing analog, digital, mixed signals, and radio frequency functions. Automotive infotainment SoC consumes lesser space and area than multi-chip designs. SoC is extensively used in embedded systems and the Internet of Things for automotive computing. The industry operates in a competitive marketplace as leading companies in this market continue to broaden their addressable market by expanding their current product portfolio, diversifying their client base, and developing new applications and markets. New developments and mergers and acquisitions are the two noteworthy market trends seen in the past few years. Companies in the value chain are acquiring and entering into partnerships with other players in the market to maintain their market position and provide efficient solutions to their customers. Major market players of the automotive infotainment SoC market are based in the US and other European countries such as Germany.

Download the Latest COVID-19 Analysis on Automotive Infotainment SoC Market Growth Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPRE00005572/?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10096

The automobile industry in developed and developing economies is undergoing a digital makeover. Many industrial players in the automotive industry are investing considerable resources in the R&D of vehicle automation so as to meet the changing demands and enhance the driving experience of customers. Next-generation automobiles such as audiovisual sensing, speech recognition, image compatibilities, advanced driver assistance, GPS and radar capabilities, next-level security and safety, and IC-integrated LED front lighting. Automotive infotainment SoC plays a key role in vehicle automation as it is used in automobiles to incorporate various advanced features in vehicles. Therefore, various automakers are adopting automotive infotainment SoC to provide optimal driving experience to their customers, and thereby, encouraging the demand for automotive infotainment SoC. During the forecast period, the automotive industry is expected to drive the demand for automotive infotainment SoC worldwide, which is propelling the Automotive Infotainment SOC market.

Purchase Copy of this Premium Market Research Study at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00005572/

Market Insights

Increasing disposable incomes and living standards in developing countries driving car sales

The developing regions of the world such as Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Africa and South America are characterized by positive global economic outlook, increasing middle class population, and rising disposable incomes. All these factors are driving the sales of passenger cars in these regions. Despite some downtime in the automotive industry sales in recent times, the overall growth outlook is estimated to be positive during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. The ownership of cars vary significantly across developing markets, however, the passenger cars per household saw a constant increase during the past decade. Increasing disposable incomes and rising middle class population are the major factors that are driving the sales of passenger cars in emerging markets of the world. Developing economies have witnessed a steady growth in the post-recession era and thus there was rise in the disposable incomes of the consumers

Browse Related Reports and get Sample copy:

In-vehicle Infotainment Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Operating System (Microsoft, QNX, Linux); Interaction Type (Touch-based, Vice-enabled, Physically Button Controlled and Gestures); & Connectivity Technology (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and NFC)

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/in-vehicle-infotainment-market



About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release:https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/automotive-infotainment-soc-market