Vanguard Title Hires Joseph Nannini, Account Manager
AUBURN HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vanguard Title announced today that Joseph “Joe Title” Nannini has joined the Shelby Township, Michigan office as an Account Executive. His primary responsibilities will include managing accounts and ensuring clients are able to get to closing quickly. Nannini has over 10 years of experience as a banking professional and title executive. Additionally, he has a real estate license and is a Licensed Title Producer. He will be serving the Detroit metropolitan areas to help close anytime anywhere on transactions.
“We are thrilled to have Joseph Nannini join our team,” said Christina Kass, President of Vanguard Title. “Nannini resonates our company core values being committed to excellence and always seeking to improve so he can provide the best closing experience possible for clients. His friendly and enthusiastic personality sets him apart from others, when clients are talking to Nannini they know he will have their best interest at heart.”
“I am honored to be a part of the Vanguard team,” Nannini said. “Vanguard Title has a reputation for delivering the best service for clients as well as overcoming obstacles during the closing process. With Vanguard, I will be able to build new and lasting relationships.
Joseph Nannini can be reached at (586) 864-3264 or at JNannini@vgtitle.com. Vanguard Title’s Shelby Township flexi closing location is at 8152 25 Mile Rd, Suite G, Shelby Township, MI 48317.
About Vanguard Title
Vanguard Title has over 30+ years of experience in real estate, title insurance, mortgage documentation, and closing techniques. Our knowledgeable title and closing specialists have successfully produced over 500,000 pieces of title work and conducted over 100,000 escrow closings. More information can be found at https://vgtitle.com/, subscribe to the Vanguard blog at https://vgtitle.com/news-insights/ or follow Vanguard on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/vgtitle/
