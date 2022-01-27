Machine Vision Lighting Market worth US$ 2,038.8 Million by 2028 - Exclusive Research by The Insight Partners
Development in LED-based Lights to Provide Growth Opportunities for Machine Vision Lighting Market During 2021–2028NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new research report titled “Machine Vision Lighting Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis,” published by The Insight Partners, the market is expected to reach US$ 2,038.8 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 8.0% from 2021 to 2028.
Strategic Insights
Report Coverage Details
Market Size Value in US$ 1,186.6 Million in 2020
Market Size Value by US$ 2,038.8 Million by 2028
Growth rate CAGR of 8.0% from 2021-2028
Forecast Period 2021-2028
Base Year 2021
No. of Pages 176
No. Tables 83
No. of Charts & Figures 87
Historical data available Yes
Segments covered Lighting Type, Spectrum of Light, and Application
Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA
Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina
Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Machine Vision Lighting Market at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPEL00002374/
Machine vision systems are the next generation intelligent systems mainly used in industrial applications for detection, identification, measurement, inspection, and so on. The industry came into existence three decades ago; however, the global acceptance and rapid boom started quite late. There have been constant technological advances that changed the industry. These systems play major roles in robotics; these are used to guide autonomous robots also known as ‘self-navigating robots.’ Various industries such as automotive, food & beverages, and pharmaceuticals are much concerned about reducing labor-intensive processes and increasing accuracy and speed; machine vision systems are in demand because of these help in such shortcomings.
The increasing market competition has its impetus on global manufacturers to decrease production errors and operating expenditure. Therefore, global manufacturers are increasingly embedding advanced solutions to their production line to manufacture quality products along with minimized production errors. The manufacturing industries these days are more focused on cost-effective manufacturing and packaging technologies, which can protect the brand and quality of products. Irrespective of a few sectors, the manufacturing industries demand for specialized knowledge for control and automation of processes.
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Machine vision lighting Market
It is becoming apparent with the COVID-19 outbreak across the US that a few can escape its scope, presenting significant challenges to all industries. However, the major adoption of the technology across the region is noticed in the manufacturing sector where the same is applied for converting traditional manufacturing processes into smart ones. Thus, the closure of all manufacturing units across countries such as the United States, Canada, and Mexico is expected to impact the growth of the machine vision lighting market negatively. However, the outbreak of the virus has influenced the adoption of the technology across the healthcare sector to detect COVID-19 among patients.
Download the Latest COVID-19 Analysis on Machine Vision Lighting Market Growth Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPEL00002374/
Extensive Demand for High Production Output
Due to the massive sale of products, error prevention, and automation has risen dramatically in recent years. All the specifications of the production are expected to be handled with perfection, ensuring the maximization of the uptime; thus, through the specifications, the low-quality products are rejected and operating costs are reduced. Additionally, all regulatory expectations are either met or exceeded. Proper lighting in machine vision plays an important role in maintaining the quality of products. Since machine vision systems examine the image of the object, it is vital to get the precise lighting arrangement for the application.
Machine vision lighting Market Application-Based Market Insights
Consumer electronics dominates the market in 2020. This industry when designing and developing consumer electronics with the help of machine vision systems enable manufacturers to incorporate the regulatory requirements and competitive factors in the manufacturing of devices. They are used for Quality Inspection and Process Automation applications in the consumer electronics industry. The vision systems perform defect detection, tolerance monitoring, and component measurement in Quality Inspection.
Machine Vision Lighting Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
Advanced Illumination Inc.; EFFILUX; Moritex Corporation; National Instruments Corporation; Omron Microscan System, Inc.; Cognex Corporation; ProPhotonix Limited; Smart Vision Lights; Spectrum Illumination; and TPL Vision are among the key players in the global Machine Vision Lighting market. The leading companies focus on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.
Order a Copy of Machine Vision Lighting Market Shares, Strategies and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPEL00002374/
In 2021, ProPhotonix Limited announced an extension to its existing UVC LED product range, the COBRA Clean FX1. This compact, plug-and-play UVC LED lamp is now available in four wavelengths—265nm, 275nm, 285nm, and 310nm.
In 2020, Advanced Illumination released its SL256 high-intensity pattern projecting spotlight, a new structured LED light projector featuring a large cluster of high-intensity LEDs. With significantly higher output intensity, the SL256 is up to 9x brighter than the existing SL191 pattern projecting spotlight and more than 3x brighter than the leading competitive structured light projector.
Browse Related Reports and get a Sample copy
Digital Inspection Market 2028 By Component, Technology, Dimension, Industry Vertical and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/digital-inspection-market
Industry Control and Factory Automation Market 2028 By Component, Application and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/industry-control-and-factory-automation-market
AI in Computer Vision Market to Grow at a CAGR of 46.9% to reach US$ 95,080.5 Million from 2020 to 2027 - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/ai-in-computer-vision-market
About Us:
The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.
Contact Us:
If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:
Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/machine-vision-lighting-market
More Research: https://dailyresearchsheets.com/author/theinsightpartners/
Sameer Joshi
The Insight Partners
+91 96661 11581
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn