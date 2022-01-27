Global and United States Fuel & Convenience Store POS Market to Garner a Revenue of USD 7263.6 Million by 2026; Market to Grow on Account of the Surge in the Sales of Fuel & Convenience Stores Worldwide

Key Companies Covered in the Global and United States Fuel & Convenience Store POS Market Research Report Are Square, Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Bridge SMS Retail Solutions (AM/PM Systems Inc.), Clover Network, Inc., NCR Corporation, VeriFone, Inc., Gilbarco Inc., Oracle (MICROS), H&L POS, Petrosoft LLC, Shift4 Payments, LLC., and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association for Convenience & Fuel Retailing (NACS), in one of its statistics, stated that in the United States, there were 150,274 numbers of convenience stores in the year 2019, out of which, 121538 stores or around 81% of all convenience stores sold motor fuel. Moreover, the statistics also stated that in-store sales of the convenience and fuel retailing industry in the United States registered an increase by 4.4% and touched USD 251.9 Billion in the year 2019 as compared to USD 242.2 Billion in the year 2018.

Research Nester has recently released a report on “ Global and United States Fuel & Convenience Store POS Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2020-2026 ” which includes a detailed analysis of the key market players and their growth strategies. The report also utilizes different statistical tools to analyze the different parameters that are associated with the market growth in the coming years.

The demand for oil and oil products around the globe is increasing at a significant pace. According to the statistics by the bp Statistical Review of World Energy 2021, the consumption of oil around the globe increased from 86568 Thousands of barrels/day in the year 2010 to 97598 Thousands of barrels/day in the year 2019. As a result, the fuel & convenience stores worldwide have been witnessing a surge in their overall sales, which is driving the need amongst the store owners to deploy point-of-sale (POS) systems so as to monitor their businesses and also increase customer shopping experience.

The global fuel & convenience store POS market registered a revenue of USD 3992.3 Million in the year 2020 and is further expected to touch USD 7263.6 Million by the end of 2026, by growing with a CAGR of 10.74% during the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2026. The market is also expected to grow on account of the growing volume of cashless transactions, backed by the growing penetration of the internet around the globe, which according to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), registered 4 Billion people using the internet at the end of 2019.

The fuel & convenience store POS market in the United States, on the other hand, registered a revenue of USD 403.9 Million in the year 2020 and is further expected to touch USD 558.8 Million by the end of 2026. The market in the region is also expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.63% during the forecast period.

The global and United States fuel & convenience store POS market is segmented by product into fixed POS, mobile POS, and cloud POS. Amongst all these segments, the fixed POS segment, in the global market, registered the largest revenue of USD 2148.8 Million in the year 2020 and is further projected to reach USD 3683.4 Million by the end of 2026. Meanwhile, in the United States, the segment is expected to attain the largest revenue of USD 252.1 Million by the end of 2026, up from a revenue of USD 193.6 Million in the year 2020.

The global and United States fuel & convenience store POS market is further segmented by application into inventory management, cash management, operations management, reporting & analytics, and others. Globally, amongst all these segments, the operations management segment registered the largest revenue of USD 1513.1 Million in the year 2020, and is further predicted to reach USD 2670.8 Million by the end of 2026. The reporting & analytics segment, on the other hand, is expected to attain the fastest growth by 2.0X and also grow with the highest CAGR of 12.23% during the forecast period. In the United States, the operations management segment is expected to register the largest revenue of USD 189.0 Million by the end of 2026, up from a revenue of USD 138.7 Million in the year 2020.

The global and United States fuel & convenience store POS market is also segmented on the basis of deployment, component, and by end-use.

Global and United States Fuel & Convenience Store POS Market, Segmentation by Deployment

Traditional (Non-SaaS)

Cloud Based (SaaS)

Global and United States Fuel & Convenience Store POS Market, Segmentation by Component

Hardware

Software

Services Managed Services Professional Services



Global and United States Fuel & Convenience Store POS Market, Segmentation by End-Use

Fuel Stations

Convenience Stores

Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global and United States fuel & convenience store POS market that are included in our report are Square, Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Bridge SMS Retail Solutions (AM/PM Systems Inc.), Clover Network, Inc., NCR Corporation, VeriFone, Inc., Gilbarco Inc., Oracle (MICROS), H&L POS, Petrosoft LLC, Shift4 Payments, LLC, and others.

