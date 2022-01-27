Submit Release
News Search

There were 904 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,695 in the last 365 days.

orocco, 'Strong Partner' on which France and Europe Can Rely (French MP)

orocco, 'Strong Partner' on which France and Europe Can Rely (French MP)

MOROCCO, January 27 - French MP Jacques Maire, member of the Foreign Affairs Committee at the National Assembly and president of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe group of the Council of Europe, underlined the importance of Morocco as a "strong partner on which France and Europe can rely".

During talks with Driss El Kaissi, Consul General of the Kingdom in Strasbourg, the French MP stressed that "by its level of development, Morocco fully plays its role as a bridge between Africa and Europe", says a press release from the Moroccan diplomatic representation in the Alsatian city.

On the diplomatic side, Maire and El Kaisssi discussed the role of Morocco in the Libyan crisis and the peace process in the Middle East, particularly since the signing of the Abraham Accords, adds the same source.

Regarding the Kingdom's relations with the Council of Europe, Mr. Maire welcomed the "positive assessment and the dynamic that has marked these relations in recent years, which has materialized through the Kingdom's accession to several legal mechanisms of the Council of Europe and through important cooperation projects relating to the areas of expertise of the Council," the release reads.

MAP 27 January 2022

You just read:

orocco, 'Strong Partner' on which France and Europe Can Rely (French MP)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.