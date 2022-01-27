Diagramming Software Market Size worth $1313.66 Million, Globally by 2028: The Insight Partners

Diagramming Software Market Size to reach a CAGR of 9.4% by 2028 fuelled by Integration of Advanced Technologies

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the research report titled “Diagramming Software Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis,” published by The Insight Partners, the market was valued at US$ 654.88 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 1,313.66 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% during 2021–2028.

Automation in documentation and diagramming is being highly adopted across industries to eliminate repetitive human work. Various technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), are integrated with diagramming software to automate the creation of flowcharts, organization charts, mapping charts, and workflows. The integration is enabling the automation across both the creation and updating of charts based on pre-entered criteria. The diagramming software contributes positively to achieve various organizational goals such as communication and presentations

Market Size Value in - US$ 700.00 million in 2021

Market Size Value by - US$ 1313.66 million by 2028

Growth rate - CAGR of 9.4% from 2021-2028

Forecast Period - 2021-2028

Base Year - 2021

No. of Pages - 150

No. Tables - 83

No. of Charts & Figures - 80

Historical data available - Yes

Segments covered - Deployment Type, Enterprise Size and Application

Regional scope - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope - US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage - Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Diagramming Software Market

Owing to the sudden COVID-19 outbreak, most of the individuals are working from home and spending more time online, which is boosting the shift to digital technology adoptions. The rising demand for digital resources is stressing the systems of several software and platform organizations and hindering their capability to serve services with reliability and quality. The need for collaboration among team members during presentations and meetings has propelled the adoption of collaboration enabled diagramming software across the region. All these factors are positively impacting the growth of the diagramming software market.

Rising Adoption of Cloud-Based Diagramming Software across Organizations

Owing to the rise in industrialization and globalization initiatives in both developed and developing countries, business activities are growing across all industries. Additionally, it has been observed that more than 75% of enterprises worldwide are planning to adopt digital transformation to have business recovery out of 2020. The enterprises are looking ahead to adopt cost-effective and collaborative solutions to accomplish their pre-determined digital goals. For instance, penetration of free and cloud-based platforms such as diagramming software is expected to gain high momentum. The cloud-based platform assists teams to track, collaborate, and possibly manage workflows. The diagramming solutions enable the end users to automate the management approval workflow process for business and release complete transparency.

The diagramming software is experiencing a rise in adoption across both large enterprises and small and medium enterprises over the years. Enterprises are adopting these solutions for various applications including flowchart, mind map, organization chart, timeline, and grant chart. The adoption of diagramming software enables to define workflow and hierarchy in a better manner, thereby offering transparency among organizations. Additionally, the diagramming software are useful for various departments of an organization. These solutions are applied across departments such as marketing, human resources, operations, and engineering. These solutions help different departments to create flowcharts, customer journey mapping, process diagrams, project mapping, and timeline diagrams. Companies such as Lucid Software Inc. and Cinergix Pty Ltd are offering different solutions for each department based on their requirements. These solutions are also able to easily collaborate on a real-time basis with the teams across remote locations. Thus, the above-mentioned factors are influencing the rapid adoption of diagramming software across enterprises, thereby contributing to the growth of the Diagramming Software market

Strategic Insights:

- In 2021, The Wondershare EdrawMind Version 9.0 integrated new UI, and advanced features such as outline mode and branch-free positioning. This new launch is expected to provide a smoother and faster working experience and meet the growing needs of its users

- In 2021, Edrawsoft launched its new Wondershare EdrawMax 11.0 version for better customer experience. The new solution comprises diagram options for diverse user scenarios and abundant diagram templates for different industries.

