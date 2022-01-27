Troops2Logistics joins NVBDC's Military & Veteran Organization Task Force.

Submit Release
DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Veterans Business Development Council (NVBDC) welcomes Troops2Logistics to the Military and Veterans Organization Task Force. Troops2Logistics provides mentorship, personal branding, education, and job sourcing services to those veterans, guards, reservists, and military spouses interested in a career in logistics.

"When we can support service members who are transitioning out of the military or help a Veteran transition into a new career or business through partnerships like Troops2Logistics, it is exciting," commented U.S. Army Lt. Col. (retired) Kathy Poynton, Military & Veteran Organization Task Force Director. "Logistics is a growing industry."

National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is the leading Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses, ensuring that valid documentation exists of a Veterans status, ownership, and operational control.

To learn more about the certification process, visit https://nvbdc.org/certification-landing-page/ or call 888-CERTIFIED.

The NVBDC's Military and Veteran Organization Task Force enables the NVBDC to collaborate resources with task force partners to increase awareness and join together to establish a respected position in the industry supporting Veteran Business success.

Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Manufacturing, Military Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


