Troops2Logistics joins NVBDC's Military & Veteran Organization Task Force.
Scot Snyder, President, Co-Chair, Co-Founder, Troops2Logistics
Primary role of the MVO Task Force is to focus on pursuing and achieving tactical and strategic objectives by partnering with organizations having equal goals to help Veteran Businesses.
Providing mentorship, personal branding, education, and job sourcing services to veterans, guardsmen, reservists, and military spouses for logistics careers.
"Our vision is to eradicate the transition barriers for veterans seeking a logistics career," said Scot Snyder, President, Co-Chair, Co-Founder
"When we can support service members who are transitioning out of the military or help a Veteran transition into a new career or business through partnerships like Troops2Logistics, it is exciting," commented U.S. Army Lt. Col. (retired) Kathy Poynton, Military & Veteran Organization Task Force Director. "Logistics is a growing industry."
National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is the leading Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses, ensuring that valid documentation exists of a Veterans status, ownership, and operational control.
To learn more about the certification process, visit https://nvbdc.org/certification-landing-page/ or call 888-CERTIFIED.
The NVBDC's Military and Veteran Organization Task Force enables the NVBDC to collaborate resources with task force partners to increase awareness and join together to establish a respected position in the industry supporting Veteran Business success.
Keith King, Founder & CEO
National Veteran Business Development Council
+1 313 446-6885
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn