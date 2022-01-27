Industrial and Commercial LED Lighting Market 2022 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast to 2028 | Cooper, Toshiba

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

The global industrial and commercial LED lighting market is estimated to be valued at US$ 138,625.6 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 36.4 % over the forecast period (2021-2028).

Major Key players in this Market:

· Toshiba Corporation

· Digital Lumens Inc.

· GE Lighting Solutions

· Koninklijke Philips Electronics N.V.3

· Osram Licht AG

· Cooper Industries plc

· Cree Inc.

· Dialight plc.

Drivers & Trends

Lucrative paybacks are expected to propel the global industrial and commercial LED lighting market growth over the forecast period. LED lightings are a viable alternative to fluorescent lights, high-intensity discharge (HID) lights, and incandescent light due to their longer lifespan and augmented performance. According to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), by 2030, LED can save around US$ 108 billion and reduce CO2 emitted by 110.9 million cars. LED lighting minimizes the labor cost required to replace bulbs in commercial solutions. Various utility plants have started to provide finance and funding so that users can shift to LED lighting. For instance, Under the National resource Of Canada’s Municipal Seasonal Lighting Program the government is providing free commercial-grade seasonal LED bulbs to replace old incandescent lights.

Regional Classification

The Industrial and Commercial LED Lighting market report sheds light on the analysis as well as market forecast on the regional and also the global level. Delving deep into the report, it also covers the various growth opportunities and recent trends across five regions, including the Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). An in-depth study has been carried out covering every region with regard to the prevalent trends, outlook, and different opportunities that are likely to impact the market positively in the long run. The report also offers the most up to date information related to the technological developments and growth prospects based on the regional landscape.

Method of Research

The report provides first-hand information performed by key players using quantitative & qualitative assessment as per the parameters of the Porter’s Five Force Model. It throws light on the macro-economic indicators, parent market trends, and growth factors. Primary (surveys, interviews, and questionnaires) & secondary researches (SEC filings, white paper references, and published reports) have been carried out to provide a better understanding of the market. The data used in the report has passed multi-step verification to assure both the authenticity as well as the quality of the insight that is provided. Bottom-up & top-down approaches are also used for ensuring the credibility of the valuations and market segments.

