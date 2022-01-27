Logistics Robots market size was USD 5,512.6 Million in 2020 | At a CAGR 15.3%

Emergen Research Logo

Growing emphasis on warehouse automation is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Logistics Robots market size was USD 5,512.6 Million in 2020, which is expected to reach USD 14.93 Billion in 2027 and register a steady 15.3% CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.,

The steady growth of the logistics robots market can be attributed to growing emphasis on warehouse automation as warehouse automation offers several advantages, including space savings, enhanced productivity, efficient flow of materials, lesser workforce requirement, lower operational expenditure, reductions in inventory level, improved return on investment, and safer operations.

The insightful data and information in the report have been gathered from a wide range of primary and secondary sources. The extensive overview of the market is also inclusive of an in-depth summary of the competitive landscape of the market on both regional and global levels.

Request a sample copy of this report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/534

Technological advancements in robotics and automation solutions have been resulting in significant changes across a range of industries and sectors.

Companies in the field are constantly researching and developing new and more efficient and advanced solutions for various applications and industries. For instance, 2XL, which is a Belgium-based logistics firm, deploys automated guided vehicles to enhance warehouse efficiency, especially to reduce time spent by workforce in moving from one point in a warehouse to another, and allocating workers to perform more urgent tasks.

Some Key Highlights From the Report.

In May 2020, ABB Ltd. announced the introduction of IRB 390 FlexPacker with faster and higher payload to support vertical packaging, custom-made packaging, and high-variation, high-speed sorting, and on-demand order picking in e-commerce and logistics warehouses.

Automated guided vehicles segment dominated other robot type segments in terms of revenue share in the global logistics robot market in 2020. This robot type finds extensive application in movement of inventory and materials within warehouses. Automated guided vehicles are used to substitute manual pick carts or forklifts, thereby reducing human intervention that may lead to inaccurate workflows, and eventually reduces waste and increases output, thus enhancing productivity and accuracy of warehouse operations. Also, automated guided vehicles can operate round the clock and in conditions where human workforce either cannot, or do so with reduced efficiency such as in hazardous environments or under harsh weather conditions.

The primary advantage of pick and place logistics robots are operational consistency and speed. These logistic robots can be modified to cater to specific warehouse requirements and can be easily programmed for use in multiple applications.

Key Players:

Clearpath Robotics Inc.

Omron Corporation

Alstef Group

Midea Group

ABB Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

Kion Group AG

Teradyne Inc.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Toyota Industries Corporation.

Get Detailed Analysis of this Research Report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/logistics-robots-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global logistics robots market in terms of robot type, application, industry verticals, and region:

Robot Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Automated Guided Vehicles

Robot Arms

Autonomous Mobile Robots

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Palletizing & De-palletizing

Pick & Place

Transportation

Others

Industry Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

E-commerce & Retail

Food & Beverage

Healthcare

Automotive

Others

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/534

Thank you for reading our report. For further information regarding the report or to get a customized copy of it, please connect with us. We will make sure you receive a report perfectly tailored to your needs.