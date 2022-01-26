Carper Statement on Justice Breyer’s Retirement

DELAWARE, January 26 - WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.) released the following statement today following the announcement that Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer intends to retire at the end of the current term:

“Justice Breyer has served our country with distinction for over six decades—including as a Corporal in the Army Reserve, a federal Circuit Court Judge, and, for the last 27 years, on the bench of the highest court in our land. I thank Justice Breyer for his many years of dedicated service to our country, and I wish him well in his upcoming retirement.

“Now it’s time for President Biden to nominate a highly qualified nominee to the Supreme Court. I look forward to meeting the nominee, and to a swift confirmation process.”

