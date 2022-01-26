Many opportunities for Islanders to get vaccinated this week

CANADA, January 26 - There are still hundreds of available appointments for eligible Islanders to get their first, second or booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at clinics over the next two days, including at dedicated children’s vaccine clinics.

There are approximately 120 appointments available at Health PEI-run COVID-19 vaccination clinics for individuals 12 years of age an older to get their first or second dose, and for individuals 18 and older to get their booster dose of the vaccine. Approximately 50 appointments are still available at dedicated children’s clinics for those 5 to 11 years of age, and nearly 320 appointments for booster doses (Moderna vaccine only) are available at clinics for Islanders 30 years of age and older.

The following is a list of upcoming clinics with available appointments through this Friday, January 28:

Thursday, January 27

Charlottetown COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, Eastlink Centre (8am – 4pm) Children’s Clinic (ages 5-11 years) – limited number of appointments still available

Souris COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, Souris Hospital (10am – 6pm) Children’s Clinic (ages 5-11 years) – 36 appointments available

Summerside COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, County Fair Mall (10am – 6pm) Children’s Clinic (ages 5-11 years) – limited number of appointments still available

Summerside COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, County Fair Mall (10am – 6pm) Clinic for individuals 12 years of age and older – 59 appointments available

COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, Sherwood Business Centre (7am – 6pm) Booster Dose Clinic for individuals 30 years of age and older (Moderna only) – 212 appointments available



Friday, January 28

Montague COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, 14 Rosedale Road (8am – 4pm) Clinic for individuals 12 years of age and older – limited number of appointments available

Summerside COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, County Fair Mall (10am – 6pm) Clinic for individuals 12 years of age and older – 60 appointments available

COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, Sherwood Business Centre (7am – 6pm) Booster Dose Clinic for individuals 30 years of age and older (Moderna only) – 104 appointments available



The booster dose clinics for individuals 30 years of age and older being offered at the Sherwood Business Centre will be accepting both booked and walk-in appointments until the clinic reaches capacity each day. All other Health PEI-run clinics are offering vaccinations by appointment only.

Islanders are reminded that it should be at least 8 weeks since their first dose before they get their second dose, and it must be at least 5 and a half months since their second dose before they can get their booster dose. A booster dose is currently recommended for individuals 18 years of age and older.

Islanders can book an appointment for themselves or for their child at an upcoming clinic online at Getting the COVID-19 Vaccine or by calling the COVID-19 booking line toll-free at 1-844-975-3303. Appointments can also be booked for individuals 12 years of age and older at any partner pharmacy.

Islanders who need to cancel or reschedule their appointment at a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic can do so through the online booking tool or by calling the COVID-19 booking line toll-free at 1-844-975-3303, or by connecting with the pharmacy where they booked their appointment.

For more information about Prince Edward Island’s COVID-19 Vaccination Program, including vaccine facts and frequently asked questions, visit: COVID-19 Vaccines

Media Contact: Everton McLean Health PEI emclean@gov.pe.ca (902) 213-1507