Senate Bill 1034 Printer's Number 1357
PENNSYLVANIA, January 26 - to the provisions of inter vivos trusts.] Rules of construction
and interpretation.
Unless the terms of the trust contain contrary rules of
construction or interpretation, the rules in section 2514
(relating to rules of interpretation) and other judicial rules
of interpretation that apply to wills and testamentary trusts
shall be applied in interpreting the terms of all inter vivos
trusts, as appropriate. Whenever a provision in section 2514
refers to a "will," "estate," "testator" or similar term
relevant primarily to wills and estates or a taker under a will
or estate, the term shall be modified to mean "terms of the
trust," "trust," "settlor," "trust beneficiary" or a similar
term to reflect the application of the principles of those
provisions to an inter vivos trust.
Section 5. Title 20 is amended by adding sections to read:
§ 7710.3. Modification by circumstances.
(a) Circumstances.--Revocable trusts shall be modified upon
the occurrence of any of the following circumstances, among
others:
(1) Divorce or pending divorce.--Any provision in a
settlor's revocable trust in favor of or relating to the
settlor's spouse shall become ineffective for all purposes,
unless it appears from the revocable trust that the provision
was intended to survive a divorce, if the settlor after
making the revocable trust:
(i) is divorced from such spouse; or
(ii) dies domiciled in this Commonwealth during the
course of divorce proceedings, no decree of divorce has
been entered pursuant to 23 Pa.C.S. § 3323 (relating to
decree of court) and grounds have been established as
