Special election set to fill Senate District 7

MAINE, January 26

January 26, 2022 Secretary of State

Contact: Emily Cook 207-441-0405

AUGUSTA - Governor Janet Mills and Secretary of State Shenna Bellows signed the proclamation today announcing a special election for the Maine Senate District 7 seat will be held Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

This Senate seat was previously held by State Senator Louis Luchini, who resigned recently to take a position with the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Maine law requires special elections to fill vacancies in the State Senate, and since this is an election to fill a seat in the 2021-2022 legislature, the districts in effect from 2013-2022 are still being used.

The current Senate District 7 https://www.maine.gov/sos/cec/elec/2013/Senate/ss7.pdf is made up of most of Hancock County (Amherst, Aurora, Bar Harbor, Blue Hill, Brooklin, Brooksville, Central Hancock Unorganized Territory, Cranberry Isles, Deer Isle, Eastbrook, Ellsworth, Franklin, Frenchboro, Hancock, Lamoine, Mariaville, Marshall Island Township, Mount Desert, Osborn, Otis, Sedgwick, Sorrento, Southwest Harbor, Stonington, Surry, Swan's Island, Tremont, Trenton, Waltham, and part of East Hancock Unorganized Territory).

Also on June 14 the 2022 primary elections will be held, using the new districts signed into law in September.

Maines political parties will now caucus to choose candidates for the seat. Candidate nominations are due to the Office of the Secretary of State by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

Non-party candidates must circulate petitions and obtain the signatures of at least 200, but not more than 300, registered voters in Senate District 7. The deadline to submit the petitions to the Secretary of State is by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 after first having the signatures certified by the appropriate town offices. Write-in candidates must declare their candidacy by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. Non-party petition forms and write-in candidate declaration forms may be obtained by contacting the Elections Division of the Secretary of State at 207-624-7650.

The candidate who is elected by the voters in Senate District 7 at the June 14, 2022 special election will serve the remainder of the two-year term in the Maine Senate.

A copy of the proclamation is attached. https://www.maine.gov/sos/news/2022/doc.pdf/proclamation%20district%207.pdf