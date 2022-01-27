Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters Market Size, Outlook, Trends and Forecast to 2028

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Research Study "Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook" has been added to Coherent Market Insights.

A peripherally inserted central catheter (PICC line) is a type of intravenous line. It is thicker and more durable than a regular intravenous solution and also has much longer and goes farther into the vein. It is used to treat serious infection so they can get IV antibiotics for a few weeks, with cancer so they can get chemotherapy and blood tests through the line, who needs intravenous nutrition, who will need several blood transfusions. They are classified into single lumen, double lumen, and multi lumen types.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and lockdown in various countries across the globe has impacted the financial status of businesses in all sectors. The private healthcare sector is one of the sectors which has been negatively impacted by the pandemic. The lockdowns in various countries have created an economic burden on the private healthcare sector. Healthcare providers are facing challenges with regards to manpower, equipment, consumables, and other resources to ensure safety of patients with other diseases, and declining outpatients’ visits, among others.

Moreover, the pandemic has negatively impacted the development, production, and supply of drugs, and affected the growth of the healthcare segment of various companies across the globe. This has led to closure of industrial establishments, except manufacturing of essential commodities, and disruption in supply chain of products. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the economy in three main ways: 1) by directly affecting the production and demand; 2) by creating disruptions in distribution channels; and 3) through its financial impact on companies and financial markets. Supply chain and manufacturing activities in India, China, the U.S., and others have been disrupted due to lockdowns. Whereas, countries such as Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, and others are facing problems with transportation of drugs, and medical devices.

Increasing number of collaboration by the key players in the market is uplifting growth of the peripherally inserted central catheters market. For instance, in December 2019, Vygon (UK) Ltd. acquired an Italy-based firm, Pilot, specialized in ECG central venous catheter tip location and navigation devices. Through this acquisition Vygone will be able to expand its product portfolio by providing a range of intravascular therapy devices such as central venous catheters, implantable ports, and PICC lines.

Additionally, key players are focused on new product launches, which is expected to foster the growth of global peripherally inserted central catheters market. For instance, in 2018, Teleflex, an American provider of specialty medical devices for a range of procedures in critical care and surgery attended World Congress on Vascular Access 2018 in Copenhagen, Denmark and launched Arrowg+ard Blue Advance Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters (PICC). The product reduces the risk of catheter-related complications such as occlusion, phlebitis, and fibrin sheath accumulation on catheter surfaces.

Growth of the global peripherally inserted central catheters market is projected to be hampered due to lack awareness of patient’s central lines. For instance, in July 2020, the study, ‘Awareness of Central Venous Catheters: A Patient Safety Survey’, reported that several physicians are not aware of whether their patient has a central line.

Competitive Landscape

Key players engaged in the global peripherally inserted central catheters market include AngioDynamics Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Teleflex Incorporated., Argon Medical Devices, Inc., Cook Medical Inc., ICU Medical, Inc., Medical Components, Inc., Access Vascular, and Vygon (UK) Ltd.

