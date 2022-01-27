Urothelial Cancer Treatment Market Future Business Opportunities 2022-2028 | Johnson & Johnson, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Urothelial Cancer Treatment

Abnormal growth of urothelium leads to the development of urothelial cancer. Urothelial cancer is the most common type of bladder cancer. Urothelial cancer is divided into two types, invasive and non-invasive urothelial cancer. Non-invasive urothelial cancer does not affect the inner layer of urothelial cells and the tumor can be easily removed. Invasive urothelial cancer affects the lining of the bladder which is more likely to metastatic and difficult to treat. Symptoms of urothelial cancer include blood in the urine, abdominal pain, and painful urination. Urothelial cancer is treated with targeted drugs, immunotherapy, chemotherapy and radiation. The tumor is also through various surgical procedures.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐔𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 – 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬

The rising incidence of bladder cancer is likely to accelerate the growth of the global urothelial cancer treatment market in the estimated period. For example, in May 2019, according to the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), May 2019, about 90% of all bladder cancers are urothelial cancers.

Furthermore, the growing number of new bladder cancer cases is also likely to drive market growth over the projected period. For example, according to the World Cancer Research Fund, about 550,000 new cases of bladder cancer were reported worldwide in 2018.

Major players are relying on expansion strategies to further strengthen their market through mergers, contracts and acquisitions that are likely to drive the growth of the global Urothelial cancer treatment market over the estimated period. For example, in December 2019, Seattle Genetics, Inc. And Astellas Pharma Inc. Has partnered with Merck & Co Inc to launch Phase 3 clinical trials to evaluate emportumab vodotin and KEYTRUDA for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancer.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐔𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 – 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

In 2018, North America has the largest market share. This has led to an increase in the incidence of bladder cancer in the region. For example, in January 2020, the American Cancer Society estimated that by 2020, approximately 81,400 people in the U.S. are likely to be diagnosed with bladder cancer.

Furthermore, key players are focusing on expanding their product portfolio through product launches and new product approvals for the treatment of urothelial cancer, which will drive growth in the global urothelial cancer treatment market in the region over the estimated period. For example, in February 2017, the Bristol-Myers Squibb Company was awarded a U.S. contract for Opdivo. Food and Drug Administration approved, locally developed injections for patients with metastatic or advanced urothelial carcinoma.

Europe is likely to be the second largest market for the global urothelial cancer treatment market, and the rising incidence of bladder cancer in the region is likely to lead to a significant increase in the estimated period. For example, according to Cancer Research UK, an estimated 10,187 new cases of bladder cancer were reported in the UK between 2014 and 2016.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐔𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 – 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

On the basis of Urothelial Cancer Type, the Global Urothelial Cancer Treatment Market is segmented into:

• Non-Invasive Urothelial Carcinoma

• Invasive Urothelial Carcinoma

On the basis of treatment type, the Global Urothelial Cancer Treatment Market is segmented into:

• Immunotherapy

• Chemotherapy

• Targeted Therapy Drugs

On the basis of distribution channel, the Global Urothelial Cancer Treatment Market is segmented into:

• Online Pharmacy

• Retail Pharmacy

• Hospital Pharmacy

On the basis of region, the Global Urothelial Cancer Treatment Market is segmented into:

• North America

• Latin America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East

• Africa

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐔𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 – 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞

Key players performing in the global urothelial cancer treatment market are Merck & Co. Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Seattle Genetics Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., Sanofi S.A., Novartis International AG, Genentech Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and Johnson & Johnson.

