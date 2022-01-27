Hungarian members of Scientology Support people living in extreme poverty in the toughest period

Scientology Volunteer Ministers from Hungary picking up food bags for Roma Community

GYULAJ, HUNGARY, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the festive season over, it is even harder for people who, for one reason or another, have to live from welfare. Many families have lost their breadwinner or even their job as a result of the pandemic. Unfortunately, this has led to them having problems buying their daily food for themselves and their children.

January is the cruellest time for people living in extreme poverty, as the double family allowance they received in December is not followed by any support this month. That's why, for the fourth time during the pandemic, István Szatmári, President of the Gyulaj Roma Community, turned to Scientology Volunteer Ministers for help, as more and more people told him they didn't know how to buy food for their families.

Responding immediately to the request, the volunteer ministers arrived in Gyulaj this past weekend from Budapest, delivering non-perishable food and cleaning products to 43 families. In addition to large families, other families who are raising children alone or caring for children with long-term illnesses, as well as elderly couples, have also benefited from the donation.

Since the beginning of the epidemic, Scientologists have organized 64 charity campaigns, distributing more than 40 tons of donations to the victims in Budapest, 15 other municipalities and Transylvania. In total, they worked with 29 organisations, including children's homes, relief organisations, other churches, municipalities, hospitals and ambulance services, mainly providing durable food, fresh fruit, disinfectants, cosmetics and other aid to large and small families, single people, the elderly, orphans and disabled children, and health workers.

The Volunteer Ministers' motto is always "Something we can be done about it" and they are calling for unity without prejudice to combat the economic impact of the epidemic.

The European Office of the Church of Scientology is recognized as a Religious Entity by the Spain Ministry of Justice, registered with number 024742 at the Special Registry of Religious Entities and is also registered at the EU Transparency Registry with number 872253227782-36. It participates at the Civil Society Platform of Fundamental Rights created by the EU FRA, as well as at the OSCE and the Freedom of Religion or Belief NGO Committee of the United Nations. Its mission is to represent the Scientology religion and its founder L. Ron Hubbard as well as its secular humanitarian programs at the European institutions such as the European Parliament, the European Commission, the Council of Europe, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, as well as with the UN.

Hungarian members of Scientology Support people living in extreme poverty in the toughest period
