Two Extremists Arrested over Alleged Ties to IS-Linked Terror Cell (BCIJ)

MOROCCO, January 27 - The Central Bureau for Judicial Investigations (BCIJ), under the General Directorate of Territorial Surveillance (DGST), arrested, on Wednesday morning, two individuals imbued with extremist ideology, both aged 23, over their alleged links to a terror cell affiliated to the Islamic State terrorist group (IS).

The two suspects were arrested in Benguerir and Douar Sidi Karroum in the rural commune "Oulad Hassoun El Hamri", in the Rehamna region, as part of the DGST's sustained efforts to fight against terrorist dangers and subversive plans targeting the safety of people and their property, said the BCIJ in a release.

The searches carried out at the homes of the two respondents led to the seizure of mobile phones and documents with extremist content from the so-called "Islamic State", in addition to a hood, the release read.

According to preliminary investigations, the two extremists had pledged allegiance to the so-called emir of the "Islamic State" and had begun the distribution of extremist publications for the purpose of recruitment and enlistment, either directly or through computer systems.

The research and investigations also revealed that one of the two extremists glorified the criminal acts targeting financial and banking institutions and legitimized their criminal incomes, and trained himself to the manufacture of explosive devices to commit terrorist acts, said the same source, adding that he also praised the intentional homicide and the attempted intentional homicide committed recently in the cities of Tiznit and Agadir by a man suffering from mental disorders.

The suspects were taken into custody pending the judicial investigation conducted by the BCIJ under the supervision of the prosecutor's office in charge of terrorism and extremism cases to determine their links with regional and international terrorist organizations and to identify their destructive plans targeting the security of the Kingdom and the safety of the citizens, the release concluded.

MAP 26 January 2022