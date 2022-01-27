Submit Release
News Search

There were 783 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,687 in the last 365 days.

Upper House Speaker Underlines Depth of Long-standing Morocco-Oman Relations

Upper House Speaker Underlines Depth of Long-standing Morocco-Oman Relations

MOROCCO, January 27 - Speaker of the House of Advisors, Naama Mayara, stressed on Wednesday the depth of the distinguished historical relations between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Sultanate of Oman as well as their cooperation in several fields.

During a telephone conversation with chairman of the Shura Council of Oman, Sheikh Khalid Bin Hilal Al-Maawali, Mayara highlighted the willingness of the wise leaders of both countries to strengthen these relations and develop them in the various vital sectors, according to a forward-looking vision in the interests of the two countries and two brotherly peoples, said a statement by the upper house.

Mayara, also president of the Association of Senates, Shoora and Equivalent Councils of Africa and the Arab world, renewed his invitation to Al-Maawali to attend the next Congress of this Organization, scheduled for next March in Rabat, the same source added.

The telephone conversation focused on bilateral cooperation and the importance of strengthening communication and coordination on various issues of common interest, in addition to the exchange of visits and expertise and reinforcing the consultation during the various parliamentary participations, so as to consolidate cooperation between the two countries in various fields, concluded the statement.

MAP 26 January 2022

You just read:

Upper House Speaker Underlines Depth of Long-standing Morocco-Oman Relations

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.