Track Etched Membrane Market Size, Developments Status, Trends and Key Players Analysis, Forecast 2028

Market Size – USD 444.40 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.3%, Market Trends – Introduction of monitoring technologies in healthcare

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global track etched membrane market size is expected to reach USD 1,432.5 Million by 2028 and register a CAGR of 11.6%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rising adoption of track etched membranes in pharmaceutical and food and beverage industry, rapid technological advancements, and growing demand for high purity therapeutics and drugs are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing research and development activities in the pharmaceutical sector and rising investment and funding for accelerating biopharmaceutical research are some other factors expected to drive market growth going ahead.

Track etched membranes are porous systems made of thin polymer foils that have pores from one surface to another. Track etched membranes can have a unique pore structure and are generally produced by ion bombardment of polymer films with heavy ions and their subsequent chemical etching. These membranes offer unique advantages over traditional membranes because of their precisely determined structure. Extensive research has been carried out to develop track etched membranes with enhanced properties and functions and this is expected to contribute to revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

Track etched membranes find extensive usage in medical and pharmaceutical industry in purification of drugs and vaccines, obtaining blood plasma, and for bacterial quality control of food and water. These membranes are also used in analytical control of substances because of benefits such as no contamination and improved particle visibility. These key factors are expected to further fuel market growth over the forecast period. However, high costs of production and stringent regulations regarding manufacturing of tracked etched membranes are expected to hamper market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

• Membrane filters segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period owing to increasing use of membrane filters in various industries for sterilization, sample preparation, and final filtration applications.

• Polycarbonate track etched membranes are extensively used in cell biology research experiments, analytical testing, and in food and beverage industry and this is expected to contribute to revenue growth of the polycarbonate segment.

• Cell biology segment is expected to register robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of track etched membranes in development and production of cell-based therapeutics and vaccines, growing demand for mAbs, and increasing funding for accelerating cell-based research.

• Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period owing to increasing production of generic drugs and biologics, rising investment in biopharmaceutical R&D, and growing demand for cell-based therapeutics.

• North America is expected to account for significant revenue share between 2021 and 2028, attributable to establishment of ultramodern research facilities, increasing adoption of track etched membranes in food and beverages industry, and robust presence of key players in the region.

• Key companies operating in the market include GE Healthcare, Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, Corning, Inc., it4ip S.A., Sterlitech Corporation, Eaton Corporation, Brand GmbH, Sabeu Plastik and Membrane Technologie, Zefon International, and Advantec MFS, Inc.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global track etched membrane market based on product, material, application, end-use industry, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Membrane Filters

• Capsule & Cartridge Filters

• Others

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Polycarbonate

• Polyethylene Terephthalate

• Polyimide

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Cell Biology

• Microbiology

• Analytical Testing

• Others

End-use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

• Academic and Research Institutes

• Food and Beverage Companies

• Hospital and Diagnostic Centers

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o Italy

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of LATAM

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

Some points on how the report benefits stakeholders:

• The reports include historical (2018–2020) and forecast (2021–2028) data points, revenues, and CAGR in table, figure, and chart formats, with detailed and qualitative, supporting written information for each.

• Revenue break-up is provided for each segment in these formats for global, regional, and for each country in the respective region for each year between 2018 and 2028.

• The report contains insights regarding growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, company profiles, strategic developments, expansion details, product launches, and various other aspects related to the market.

• The report contains data and information on customers, competitors, vendors/distributors, and other players and in the global marketplace.

• Market research analysis is vital for all crucial business strategies and can aid in numerous ways and to provide a clearer understanding about strategies being deployed by competitors, product launches, competitive analysis, technological advancements and various other factors that enhance sales of a firm or perhaps provide insights to focus on merger and acquisition as a strategy or enter into strategic agreements or joint ventures etc.

• The report contains company profiles of the top companies operating in the market along with their respective revenue and operating segments, geographical reach, market footprint, headquarters, growth rates, recent developments, product /services, expansion strategies, investments in expansion, and more.

