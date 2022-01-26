Submit Release
SB317 in Sen: Representative Vining added as a cosponsor - 2022-01-26

WISCONSIN, January 26 - An Act to renumber 941.29 (1g) (a) and 971.17 (1g); to amend 973.176 (1); and to create 941.29 (1g) (ah), 941.29 (1m) (ag), 941.29 (1m) (cm), 971.17 (1g) (b) and 973.136 of the statutes; Relating to: the possession of a firearm by a person who has committed a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence and providing a penalty. (FE)

Status: S - Judiciary and Public Safety

1/26/2022 Sen. Representative Vining added as a cosponsor  

