AB255 in Asm: Executive action taken - 2022-01-26

WISCONSIN, January 26 - An Act to renumber 252.14 (1) (ar) 4q., 448.970, subchapter VIII (title) of chapter 448 [precedes 448.980] and subchapter IX (title) of chapter 448 [precedes 448.985]; to amend 15.085 (1m) (b), 49.45 (9r) (a) 7. b., 146.81 (1) (dg), 146.997 (1) (d) 4., 155.01 (7), 252.14 (1) (ar) 4e., 446.01 (1v) (d), 448.956 (1m), 448.956 (4), 450.10 (3) (a) 5., 451.02 (1) and 462.04; and to create 15.406 (7), 48.981 (2) (a) 20m., 146.81 (1) (eu), 252.14 (1) (ar) 4s., 440.03 (13) (b) 30m., 440.08 (2) (a) 37m. and subchapter VIII of chapter 448 [precedes 448.970] of the statutes; Relating to: the regulation and licensure of genetic counselors, creating a genetic counselors affiliated credentialing board, providing an exemption from emergency rule procedures, granting rule-making authority, and providing a penalty. (FE)

Status: A - Regulatory Licensing Reform

Important Actions (newest first)

Date / House Action Journal
1/26/2022 Asm. Executive action taken  

/2021/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab255

