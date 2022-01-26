Submit Release
News Search

There were 715 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,596 in the last 365 days.

AB487 in Asm: Executive action taken - 2022-01-26

WISCONSIN, January 26 - An Act to amend 102.07 (8) (a), 108.02 (12) (a) and 600.03 (4); and to create 102.01 (2) (ae), 102.01 (2) (an), 102.01 (2) (ann), 102.01 (2) (anp), 102.01 (2) (dc), 102.01 (2) (ds), 102.01 (2) (gh), 102.07 (8) (bs), 103.08, 104.01 (2) (b) 6., 108.02 (12) (ds), 224.55 and 632.985 of the statutes; Relating to: delivery network couriers and transportation network drivers, Department of Financial Institutions' approval to offer portable benefit accounts, providing for insurance coverage, and granting rule-making authority. (FE)

Status: A - State Affairs

Important Actions (newest first)

Date / House Action Journal
1/26/2022 Asm. Executive action taken  

/2021/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab487

You just read:

AB487 in Asm: Executive action taken - 2022-01-26

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.