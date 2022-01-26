SB892 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety - 2022-01-26

WISCONSIN, January 26 - An Act to amend 969.02 (1), 969.02 (2) and 969.03 (1) (intro.); and to create 969.02 (1m) and 969.03 (1g) of the statutes; Relating to: bail for criminal defendants who have previously failed to comply with a condition of his or her release for the present offense. (FE)