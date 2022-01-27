Ketones Market Revenue to Cross USD 7,106.5 Mn by 2028: The Insight Partners

Ketones Market 2021 industry research report will gives you an in-depth analysis of revenue, forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth and trends

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on “Ketones Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Form (Solid and Liquid) and Application (Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements, Personal Care & Cosmetics, and Others),” the market was valued at US$ 4,286.5 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 7,106.5 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth and prominent players along with their developments in the market.

Report Coverage Details

Market Size Value in- US$ 4,286.5 million in 2020

Market Size Value by- US$ 7,106.5 million by 2028

Growth rate- CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028

Forecast Period- 2021-2028

Base Year- 2021

No. of Pages- 130

No. Tables- 56

No. of Charts & Figures- 67

Historical data available- Yes

Segments covered- Form, and Application

Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope- US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage- Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Ketones such as acetone, methyl ethyl ketone, methyl isobutyl ketone, and diisobutyl ketone are commonly used for chemical and industrial applications. Exogenous ketones are used in dietary supplements. These ketones commonly consist of ketone salts, also known as Beta-hydroxybutyrate or BHB, and ketone esters. The global ketones market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years owing to the rising popularity of ketone supplements. Ketone supplements help in weight reduction process, cognitive improvement, and athletic performance enhancement. Rising demand for ketone supplements, such as pills, capsules, and protein powders, owing the increasing adoption of keto products with growing awareness for the same is potentially driving the market growth.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Ketones Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has drastically affected various industries in terms of sales and operations owing to many factors such as extended lockdowns across different regions, restrictions imposed on international trades, shutdown of manufacturing units, bans on travel, disintegration in supply chain, and shortage in the supply of raw materials. The food & beverages and chemical industry are among the significant sectors that suffered from severe disruptions, such as supply chain restriction and production plants shutdown, because of the COVID-19 outbreak. All these factors affected the both the chemical and food & beverage industries in a negative manner. Ketones are often utilized as solvents, chemical intermediates, and as catalyst in the chemical industry. They also have great demand from paints & coating, adhesives, printing inks, and similar industries. Also, these are utilized in the electroplating industry as cold-cleaning solvents, vapor degreasing solvents, and laboratory chemicals. Ketones are also used in the production of dietary supplements, protein shakes & powders, and pharmaceuticals. Disruptions in terms of sourcing of raw materials from suppliers and temporarily closures of manufacturing bases due to indefinite lockdowns and temporary quarantines have restrained the growth of the market during the pandemic.

The global ketones market, by form, is bifurcated into solid and liquid. By application, the market is segmented into food & beverage, dietary supplements, personal care & cosmetics, and others. By geography, the global ketones market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South and Central America. The market in North America is segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The market in Europe is segmented into Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Russia, and the Rest of Europe. The global ketones market in Asia Pacific is segmented into China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. The market in Middle East & Africa (MEA) is segmented into South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the Rest of MEA. The market in South and Central America is segmented into Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of South and Central America.

Ketones Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Compound Solutions Inc.; Aurochemicals; Taj Pharmaceuticals Chemicals; Orchid Chemical Supplies Ltd; Hunan NutraMax Inc.; HEALTH SOURCES NUTRITION CO., LTD.; Advanced Biotech; Eastman Chemical Company; Royal Dutch Shell plc.; and SABIC. are among the key players in the global Ketones market. The leading companies focus on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

