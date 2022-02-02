National Veteran Business Development Council announces Robert B. Middleton, II (CNAP) as Treasurer
NVBDC Officers and Board of Directors are the leadership backbone fulfilling our mission to provide access and opportunities for veteran businesses.
We could not be any prouder to have Robert join our leadership in this role and know his contributions will help with the advancement of our organization.”DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is the leading third-party veteran certification organization. Our leadership is the foundation for the organization through accelerating programs, mentorships, and increasing corporate opportunities for NVBDC certified Service-Disabled/Veteran Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs). It is essential to NVBDC that we elect our officers to uphold our mission with the best-qualified candidates.
Robert B. Middleton, II (CNAP), has been on NVBDC Board of Directors, since 2019, and Finance Committee Chairman which contributed to his knowledge of the organization’s financial position, making him the prime candidate for the job. His career experiences and involvement with NVBDC solidified the decision to appoint Robert as the new Treasurer. Before accepting the position, Robert took an extra step to refine his knowledge of finances for non-profit organizations by becoming a Certified Nonprofit Accounting Professional (CNAP).
“NVBDC officers are elected by taking into consideration their professional experience, career achievements, commitment to our veteran businesses with a dedication to our initiatives. We could not be any prouder to have Robert join our leadership in this role and we know his contributions will help with the advancement of our organization,” said Keith King, Founder & CEO, NVBDC.
Robert served on active duty in the United States Marine Corps from 1967 – 1970 in Southeast Asia, the Republic of Vietnam near the Demilitarized Zone, and later as an E-5 non-commissioned officer with two years in the reserves. Assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 9th Marines, 3rd Marine Division, Robert worked with the Forward Air Command (FAC) and Forward Logistical Command specializing in tactical telecommunications. As a FAC Radio Operator, he facilitated ranking commanding officers coordinating fixed-wing aerial combat missions in North Vietnam. Robert participated in numerous military operations including Dawson River, Operation Lancaster I & II, and Operation Trousdale. He also participated in the notorious Operation Dewey Canyon where the Marines captured the largest cache of North Vietnamese munitions during the Vietnam War. Robert’s decorations include the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, Vietnam Presidential Unit Citation, Republic of Vietnam Civil Action Ribbon, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross, Presidential Unit Citation, Navy & Marine Corps Medal, National Defense Medal, and the Meritorious French Fourragere.
Robert has over 30 years of experience in business and administration with a background in the financial services industry, including property & casualty insurance, real estate, and commercial lending. Robert is also the former President and CEO of the Middleton Financial Group and COO of Mindtrust Capital Partners, specializing in commercial and industrial loans and management consulting services to private businesses and corporations. Additionally, Robert served as a research associate at the University of Michigan Graduate School of Business Administration, Division of Research; He collaborated with Post-Doctorate Business students on corporate research projects for Fortune 500 companies and international banking and lending institutions.
Currently, Robert is also the National Commandant of the Montford Point Marines of America, Inc., a 501 (c)(3) public charity whose members comprise the nation’s first Black U.S. Marines during WWII. Robert served as the correspondent with the U.S. Pentagon to facilitate video interviews and coordinated the acceptance for the Congressional Gold Medal awarded by President Barack Obama and the 112th U.S. Congress for the WWII Montford Point Marine heroes nationwide in 2012.
Robert is a subject matter expert on corporate governance and best practices for nonprofit organizations and faith-based entities, assisting boards of directors with structuring and organizational development. In addition, Robert assists with 501 (c) (3) IRS charitable tax-exempt status, bylaws, compliance with local, state, and federal agencies, strategic planning, grant writing, business planning, budgeting, forecasting, financial management, audit planning, and readiness, and selection of independent auditing firms.
“It is almost overwhelming the military, civic, and business contributions Robert has in his background and experiences. NVBDC is so proud to have such an incredible person on our team. We welcome Robert as our new Treasurer to help us progress our initiatives and goals helping veteran businesses,” said Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC.
NVBDC’s Mission:
NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses, ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.
