Prestige Professional Publishing Awarded U.S. Trademark for Moneytasking®

Jason Schenker, Author of the forthcoming book Moneytasking®: The Future of Multitasking for Leaders

Prestige Professional Publishing received the Moneytasking® trademark tied to its training, research, and consulting program on the future of multitasking.

Being awarded a trademark for our training, research, and consulting work on Moneytasking® is exciting news for Prestige Professional Publishing.”
— Jason Schenker, Editor in Chief
AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prestige Professional Publishing received a U.S. trademark from the USPTO for its innovative research, consulting, and training program on Moneytasking® — The Future of Multitasking for Leaders.

Founded in 2009, Prestige Professional Publishing LLC has published 34 books and is planning to publish another 12 books this year. The company was founded to produce insightful and timely professional reference books.

Jason Schenker, the Editor in Chief of Prestige Professional Publishing, personally applied for the trademark on behalf of Prestige Professional Publishing. "This is a very exciting development. We are very proud of our Moneytasking® research, consulting, and training program. This trademark will help elevate the formal visibility of Moneytasking®," Schenker shared.

According to Schenker, "Moneytasking® is the strategic approach to multitasking that puts financial considerations first for businesses, individuals, and teams." He added that "Looking at the future of business and work, Moneytasking® also prioritizes making sustainability, diversity & inclusion, and a thoughtful approach to people critical elements of financial success."

Receiving the trademark for Moneytasking® from the USPTO comes ahead of the release of Jason Schenker's forthcoming Prestige Professional Publishing book titled Moneytasking®: The Future of Multitasking for Leaders.

​To learn more about how the Moneytasking® professional education, training, and consulting services can help your business prepare for the future, visit https://www.prestigeprofessionalpublishing.com/moneytasking.

Prestige Professional Publishing is based in Austin, Texas, and online at https://www.prestigeprofessionalpublishing.com

