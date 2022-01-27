Jody Lynn Nye Announced as Writers of the Future Coordinating Judge
Bestselling author Jody Lynn Nye announced as the Coordinating Judge for the L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Contest
New York Times bestselling author Jody Lynn Nye is warmly welcomed as the Coordinating Judge for the L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Contest.
I am honored to become the Coordinating Judge for the Writers of the Future Contest.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York Times and USA Today bestselling author Jody Lynn Nye is warmly welcomed as the Coordinating Judge for the L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Contest following the recent and untimely passing of David Farland. Jody has been a Contest judge since 2016 and has a long history of helping aspiring writers.
— Jody Lynn Nye
Since 1987 Jody has published over 50 novels and more than 170 short stories, specializing in science fiction or fantasy action novels and humor. She has taught in numerous writing workshops and participated in hundreds of panels covering the subjects of writing and being published at science-fiction conventions. She also runs the two-day writers workshop at Dragon Con.
Jody stated, "I am honored to become the Coordinating Judge for the Writers of the Future Contest." She went on to say, "I consider this to be the best short fiction contest anywhere. Hubbard's vision of promoting and nurturing young writers has given thousands of talented people a forum in which their work can be seen and appreciated. I will continue in the tradition of the previous Coordinating Judge, David Farland. He was a mentor with a genuine interest in helping budding writers to flourish. I look forward to honoring his memory and the Contest that he loved."
Among the novels Nye has written are her epic fantasy series The Dreamland, beginning with "Waking In Dreamland," five contemporary humorous fantasies, "Mythology 101," "Mythology Abroad," "Higher Mythology" (the three collected by Meisha Merlin Publishing as Applied Mythology), "Advanced Mythology," "The Magic Touch," and three medical science fiction novels, "Taylor's Ark," "Medicine Show," and "The Lady and the Tiger." "Strong Arm Tactics" is a humorous military science fiction novel, the first of The Wolfe Pack series. Nye wrote "The Dragonlover's Guide to Pern," a non-fiction-style guide to the world of internationally bestselling author Anne McCaffrey's popular world. She also collaborated with Anne McCaffrey on four science fiction novels, "The Death of Sleep," "Crisis On Doona," "Treaty At Doona," and "The Ship Who Won," and wrote a solo sequel to "The Ship Who Won" entitled "The Ship Errant." Nye co-authored the "Visual Guide to Xanth" with bestselling fantasy author Piers Anthony and edited an anthology of humorous stories about mothers in science fiction, fantasy, myth, and legend, entitled "Don't Forget Your Spacesuit, Dear!" She wrote eight books with the late Robert Lynn Asprin. After Asprin's passing, she published "Myth-Quoted" and "Dragons Deal" (Ace Books), third in Asprin's Dragons series.
Her newest books are "Moon Tracks" (Baen), a young adult hard science fiction novel, the second in collaboration with Dr. Travis S. Taylor. "Rhythm of the Imperium" (Baen), third in her Lord Thomas Kinago series; "Pros and Cons" (WordFire Press), a nonfiction book about conventions in collaboration with Bill Fawcett; and the 20th novel in the Myth-Adventures series, "Myth-Fits."
_______________
The Writers of the Future writing contest was initiated by L. Ron Hubbard in 1983 to provide "a means for new and budding writers to have a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged." Based on its success, its sister contest, Illustrators of the Future, was created five years later to provide that same opportunity for aspiring artists.
The Contest has awarded over 500 writers throughout its 38-year history. Winners have published nearly 1,200 novels and over 6,000 short stories and have produced 33 New York Times bestsellers, with their works selling over 60 million copies.
For more information about Jody Lynn Nye, visit www.fantasticfiction.com/n/jody-lynn-nye/t.
For more information on the Contests, visit www.writersofthefuture.com.
Emily Goodwin
Author Services, Inc.
+1 323-466-3310
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other