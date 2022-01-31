MORPHEW®️, leaders in Sustainable and Vintage Fashion, to present MAJESTIC collection at 2022 Windsor Charity Polo Cup

MORPHEW Collection Ferragamo Scarf Dress

Exclusively curated for biennial polo event on Saturday, Feb. 19 in Vero Beach, Florida

I designed these pieces to be timeless, elegant and sexy and to make whoever wears them feel confident and glamorous” — Jason Lyon, Fashion Designer, and co-owner MORPHEW

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MORPHEW, known for their exquisite, unique pieces from vintage couture and luxury fashion has curated the MAJESTIC capsule collection specifically for the 2022 Windsor Charity Polo Cup.

This biennial polo event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, over President’s Day weekend in Vero Beach, Florida. The MORPHEW MAJESTIC collection will be located in the Specialty Retail Village on site and set up specifically for this event.

The Windsor Charity Polo Cup is recognized as the signature high-goal charity polo match of the Vero Beach season. The last event in 2020 featured an exciting roster of top-level international players including Nachi Du Plessis from South Africa and Justin Taylor from London, UK.

“We put together the MORPHEW MAJESTIC collection specifically for the Windsor Charity Polo Cup,” states Bridgette Morphew, Founder, MORPHEW. “MAJESTIC embodies the spirit of the “Sport of Kings” – and it’s timeless elegance - encompassing vintage pieces and contemporary styles influenced by the glamourous, chic trend-setters that have been fans of the sport for decades.”

Trusted tastemakers since 2013, MORPHEW is an inspirational lifestyle brand collecting the most unique and inspired pieces of fashion’s most iconic moments from around the globe, all sourced with any eye towards modern trends. Long known as the “insider’s insider” and regarded as the perennial industry darling and go to resource for film, television, celebrities, and stylists.

The MORPHEW MAJESTIC collection showcases three one-of-a-kind MORPHEW collection scarf dresses made from vintage Ferragamo scarves. “These scarves are magnificent, vibrant and luxurious,” states Jason Lyon, designer, and co-owner of MORPHEW. “I designed these pieces to be timeless, elegant and sexy and to make whoever wears them feel confident and glamorous”.

One of the MORPHEW Collection Ferragamo scarf dresses, valued at $2,288, will be auctioned to support the 2022 Windsor Charity Polo Cup selected charities.

In addition to the limited edition Ferragamo scarf dresses, the MORPHEW MAJESTIC collection contains carefully curated pieces from both MORPHEW Vintage and MORPHEW Collection ranging from Victorian era to 60’s Pucci to 90’s Cavalli to the newly designed Morphew Collection scarf dresses and Kaftans made from recycled authentic Saris from India and Japanese Kimono silks. Also, for this special event, pieces from MORPHEW Home will be included such as vintage accessories, barware and candles.

The presenting sponsor for the 2022 Windsor Charity Polo Cup is PNC Bank. The Ocean Research & Conservation Association (ORCA) and the Environmental Learning Center (ELC) have been selected as the event’s two benefitting charities. Net proceeds for the biennial polo event will be donated equally to both charities in support of their respective causes.

The MORPHEW Collection and MORPHEW Vintage is available at several of South Florida’s most elite retailers, including Fivestory Palm Beach and Kirna Zabete (Royal Poinciana).

For more information about MORPHEW please go to www.shopmorphew.com.

ABOUT

MORPHEW COLLECTION is concepted and created by lauded American fashion designer, Jason Lyon. His pieces are made entirely by hand in the MORPHEW'S NYC Atelier from rare antique and vintage materials sourced from around the globe. The carefully selected sustainable vintage materials represent over a century of design. Many of the rich textiles used are one of a kind and no longer manufactured. Lyon carefully crafts each piece to preserve the hours of hand work and artisanal techniques of the materials, while creating a contemporary couture design and fit.

MORPHEW VINTAGE represents the finest collection of investment vintage fashion. Sourced globally, the collection dates back to the early 1900’s. Each piece is selected with both quality and rarity in mind. MORPHEW assures that from rare Victorian laces to the most coveted designer collections, each piece authentic, well-documented, immaculately cared for and represents an important and valuable moment of fashion history.

With regular features in the international press, MORPHEW strives to connect the past and the future in style. The MORPHEW Atelier and showroom is located in New York. MORPHEW Miami is located at the famed Faena Bazaar on Miami Beach. MORPHEW Collection and Vintage is available select retailers in Aspen, Los Angeles, Malibu, Montauk, Palm Beach and Palm Springs and well as online at www.shopmorphew.com.