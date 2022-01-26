Submit Release
PHILIPPINES, January 26 - Press Release January 26, 2022

Hontiveros: File criminal charges vs. 'pastillas' scam suspects

Note: Please see executive summary of the Committee Report

Senator Risa Hontiveros on Wednesday urged the filing of criminal charges against individuals involved in the pastillas bribery scam.

"Kung akala nila napatahimik nila ang imbestigasyon ukol sa pastillas scam, nagkakamali sila. Oras na para todong i-overhaul ang Bureau of Immigration. Ang mga inirerekomenda nating kasuhan sa ating committee report ay mga immigration personnel. Dalawang taon ang ginugol ng imbestigasyong ito dahil desidido tayong mapanagot ang mga tunay na may sala," Hontiveros stated.

The recommendation comes as the senator is now routing the Committee Report on Senate Resolution No. 131 after the two-year probe of the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality. The committee held a series of hearings aimed to look into the link between the rise of the Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGO) industry and the increase in cases of prostitution and human trafficking.

"Malakas ang ebidensya natin — mula sa napakaraming screenshots hanggang sa testimonya mismo ng ating mga whistleblowers na taga-BI rin. Salamat sa kanilang katapangan at pakikiisa. Ito din ay patunay na hindi lahat sa BI masasama at corrupt; may mabubuting loob na gusto rin baguhin ang mga nakasanayan na," the senator said.

Aside from immigration personnel, the committee report also recommends further investigation on the liability of former SOJ Aguirre for his appointment of Marc Red Mariñas and his issuance of Department Order No. 41 which allowed a father-and-son tandem wide discretion over the approval of Visa Upon Arrivals.

"Dapat may managot. Bilyon-bilyong salapi ang nakupit ng mga kriminal na nasa likod ng Pastillas scam sa Bureau of Immigration. Malaking kahihiyan ito. Nang dahil sa kanila, nakapasok ang mga masasamang elemento sa ating bansa na nambiktima ng ating kababaihan at kabataan," said Hontiveros.

In 2020, Hontiveros started leading senate hearings on the pastillas scam, which revealed that some immigration personnel receive grease money in exchange for the seamless entry of Chinese nationals, most of whom are POGO workers.

"Kailangang palakasin ang check and balance mechanisms sa loob ng BI. Nang dahil sa mga tiwaling opisyal, buhay at kinabukasan ng mga Pilipino ang nasisira. Bigyan natin ng hustisya ang ating kababaihan at kabataan. Kasuhan ang may anomalya, panagutin ang may sala," Hontiveros concluded.

