PHILIPPINES, January 26 - Press Release January 26, 2022 Bagong CHED Charter inihain sa Senado Isinulong ni Sen. Joel Villanueva, chair ng Senate Committee on Higher, Technical and Vocational Education, ang "Revised Higher Education Act of 2022", o Senate Bill No. 2492, sa ilalim ng Committee Report No. 509, para pagtibayin ang Commission on HIgher Education (CHED) sa pamamagitan ng repormang institusyonal. Sa kanyang sponsorship speech, sinabi ni Villanueva na pinapalakas ng revised charter ang komisyon para maging handa sa kinabukasan ng edukasyon, at masiguro ang pagkakaroon ng "well-prepared, well-equipped, and flexible graduates and lifelong learners." Mula ng itatago ito ng Kongreso noong 1994 bilang bahagi ng repormang pang-edukasyon, umunlad at nabigyan ang CHED ng karagdagang mandato at katungkulan. Ayon kay Villanueva, kasama sa bagong CHED charter ang mga mandato na ibinigay sa Komisyon sa loob ng halos tatlong dekada. Nililinaw ng nirebisang charter ang mga katungkulan ng Komisyon, at nagtatatag ng mga provincial office upang maghatid ng serbisyo sa iba't ibang sulok ng bansa. Sa ilalim ng bagong charter, gagawa ang CHED ng roadmap para sa mataas na edukasyon ng bansa, at susuriin ito kada sampung taon para masigurado ang pag-unlad ng kalidad ng mga graduate sa bansa. Ilalahad naman ng mga technical panel ng Komisyon ang direksyon para sa mga disiplina at karera o degree programs ng bansa. Kabilang sa mga Technical Panel ng CHED ang mga kinatawan ng industriya, maging sa pampubliko at pribadong institusyon ng mataas na edukasyon. Isinusulong din nirebisang CHED charter ang mas aktibong koordinasyon sa Department of Education (DepEd) at sa Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) para magkaroon ng kaisahan sa polisiya, plano, at programa ng kabuuang sektor ng edukasyon. "Matitiyak natin ang progresibo at magkatugmang pag-unlad ng buong sistema ng edukasyon kung may maigting na koordinasyon ang bawat education subsector," Villanueva said. Bilang dating TESDA Director General, panawagan ni Villanueva na magkaroon ng "collaborative governance regime" sa pagitan ng tatlong ahensya. "Hindi po dapat pinagwawatak-watak ng tinatawag nating "trifocalized education" ang hurisdiksyon sa pagitan ng DepEd, CHED, and TESDA. The set up is meant to break silos instead of putting up walls. Dapat masalamin sa bawat antas ng pag-aaral ang pambansang polisiya sa edukasyon, mula elementary hanggang college, postgraduate, pati na technical-vocational courses," sabi ni Villanueva. Ginagarantiya rin ng nirebisang CHED Charter ang religious freedom sa mga higher education institution para sa mga estudyante, faculty, at mga miyembro ng academic community. _________________________________________________________ New CHED Charter tackled in Senate Sen. Joel Villanueva, chair of the Senate Committee on Higher, Technical and Vocational Education, sponsored on Tuesday Senate Bill No. 2492, under Committee Report No. 509, the "Revised Higher Education Act of 2022" to strengthen the Commission on HIgher Education (CHED) through institutional reforms. In his sponsorship speech, Villanueva said that the revised charter "strengthens the CHED by making it better prepared to take on the future of education and ensuring a well-prepared, well-equipped, and flexible graduates and lifelong learners." Since its creation in 1994 as part of the educational reforms of Congress, the CHED has been given additional mandates and functions, and encountered several developments in higher education. According to Villanueva, the new CHED Charter shall include all of the mandates that have been given the Commission over its almost 30 years of existence. The revised charter allows for an integrated and streamlined list of all of the commission's functions, as well as creating provincial offices to carry out mandates and extend its services efficiently and expeditiously across island groups and in remote areas of the country. Under the new charter, the CHED shall formulate a roadmap for higher education in the country, subject to periodic assessment and review every ten (10) years, to ensure the development of locally responsive,innovative, as well as globally competitive graduates. The commission's technical panels will be tasked under the new charter to set the direction for disciplinal and degree programs. The technical panels shall include industry representatives and representatives from organizations representing public and private higher education institutions. The new CHED charter also mandates the agency to engage in active coordination with the Department of Education and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) to ensure consistency in policy, plans, and programs for the entire education sector. "By synchronizing each education subsector, we are ensuring a progressive and coherent development of the entire educational system," Villanueva said. As the former TESDA Director General, Villanueva called for a collaborative governance regime between the three agencies each representing an education subsector. "The country's 'trifocalized' education was not meant to establish a strict division of jurisdiction among the three education agencies - DepEd, CHED, and TESDA. The set up is meant to break silos instead of putting up walls. Our national vision and policy on education should be clearly reflected at every stage of learning, from primary to tertiary and postgraduate schooling, including technical-vocational courses," Villanueva said. In addition, the revised CHED charter guarantees for students, faculty, or any member of the academic community the practice of religious freedom in higher education institutions and its campuses.