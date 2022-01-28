Ronda Kennedy Wins Lawsuit Against County of Ventura, for Unconstitutional Closing of Gun Stores During the Pandemic
Ronda Kennedy won a lawsuit in the 9th circuit, stating the closure of gun stores during the Covid-19 pandemic was an unconstitutional act.
I knew the law and the constitution was on our side.”WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a victory for the Second Amendment, congressional candidate and attorney Ronda Kennedy won a lawsuit on behalf of Don McDougall in the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals (Don McDougall vs. Ventura County et. al., Case Number: 20-56220, D.C. No. 2:20-cv-02927-CBM-AS) , stating the closure of gun, ammunition stores and shooting ranges during the Covid-19 pandemic in Ventura County was an unconstitutional act by the government.
In 2020, Ventura County claimed gun and ammunition stores were non-essential and could not remain open for business to help control the spread of COVID-19. The County orders went so far, they made it a crime to leave the county to purchase a gun or ammunition. The case, McDougall v. Ventura County, was heard first in lower courts in 2020 and 2021, with the U.S. District Court ultimately ruling against McDougall and the gun group plaintiffs.
A three-judge panel of the Ninth US Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on Thursday that the County’s order to close gun stores and firing ranges under emergency Covid regulation was unconstitutional and “wholly prevented law-abiding citizens in the County from realizing their right to keep and bear arms.”
“The Second Amendment means nothing if the government can prohibit all persons from acquiring any firearm or ammunition. But that’s what happened in this case,” warned Appellate Court Judge Lawrence Van Dyke in his ruling. “Blanket prohibitions on access and practice clearly burden conduct protected by the Second Amendment and fail under both strict and intermediate scrutiny.”
Kennedy, who is running for Congressional District 26 located in Ventura County, issued a statement celebrating the ruling after filing and litigating the case for nearly two years:
From the very beginning when I originally filed on behalf of McDougall, I knew the law and the constitution was on our side. Our Founding Fathers crafted our constitution, including the Second Amendment, to protect us from the government. Politicians have been chipping away at the 2nd amendment for decades. Now, the government is using Covid to infringe on the rights of every citizen. In every country where democracy has collapsed and totalitarianism has been instituted, its people were first disarmed. The mainstream media would have you believe that only white people own guns. I’m a black female attorney and avid gun owner. Gun ownership breaks all stereotypes and crosses party lines.
This is Kennedy’s Second court win against Ventura County. Earlier this year, Kennedy forced the county to drop lawsuits against businesses, represented by Kennedy, who stayed open during the Covid closure orders.
