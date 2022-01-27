Aegle to Launch 5-Layer Protective Face Covering for Children Partnering with Leading Academic and Healthcare Groups
Aegle to Launch 5-Layer Protective Face Covering for Children Partnering with Leading Academic and Healthcare Organizations to Test and Develop Standard
Aegle is fully committed to protecting children by creating this five-layer face covering for smaller faces. We are partnering with these two cutting-edge institutions to move towards a standard”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aegle, the manufacturer of N95 respirators approved by The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), announces the launch of an initiative to develop a five-layer children’s ear loop-style face covering to provide safe and reliable protection against transmission of the COVID virus, other airborne particles and pollution from wildfires. Currently there is no existing U.S. standard for pediatric populations. The Aegle mask will be designed to provide personal protective equipment (PPE) that is comfortable, compliant and compatible with children’s health and development.
— Andy Moy, CEO at Aegle
Aegle is working with the University of Maryland’s (UMD) Fischell Institute for Biomedical Devices to capture data related to the diverse facial anatomy of children. Children’s National Hospital will conduct clinical trials that will help to verify the fit and efficacy of the face coverings in order to develop a standard for children’s respirators akin to NIOSH N95 standard. The current lack of U.S. standards for pediatric masks has allowed for the manufacture and marketing of mask products that do not provide the protection that children need.
“Aegle is fully committed to protecting children, and those they interact with, by creating this five-layer face covering fitted for smaller faces. We are partnering with these two cutting-edge institutions so we can move towards a standard that parents can trust,” said Andy Moy, CEO at Aegle.
“We are pleased to be working with Aegle in this groundbreaking effort,” said Lex Schultheis, M.D., Ph.D., research professor with UMD’s Fischell Institute. “We will verify personalized fit for pediatric individuals according to the Occupational Safety Health Administration’s (OSHA) quantitative test guidelines. Because there are not yet industry standards for pediatric PPE, we are grateful for the opportunity to work in this area to help protect one of the populations most vulnerable to communicable diseases,” he added.
Aegle’s pediatric PPE will be tested and certified to filter out more than 95 percent of airborne particles. Aegle and its healthcare partners seek to create a national standard for masks that can offer parents peace of mind that their children have masks that fit well, are comfortable and meet established safety standards.
Aegle makes 100 percent of its products in Brookshire, Texas. The pediatric PPE will be made in Houston with the same materials and production processes as the company’s NIOSH approved masks. Aegle’s patent pending Authentication & Traceability technology prevents counterfeiting, provides complete transparency on testing performance and ensures supply-chain security. Every box has an embedded NFC (near field communication) chip providing parents with peace of mind.
Aegle plans to release details soon on when the mask will be finalized and ready for production. For more information on the company, visit www.aegleco.com.
Aegle Co
+1 469-396-2048
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Five-Layer Protective Face Covering for Children