Access to Wellness Grows in Southern California with Lotus Drip

Veteran, Nurse, and Now Small Business Owner Opens in Honor of Black History MonthSAN DIEGO, CALIFORINIA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lotus Drip Wellness Suite starts offering concierge IV Hydration therapy and Intramuscular (IM) vitamin and mineral shots today. It’s owner, Rakiema Sellars-Pompey will be on-site at the Soul Swapmeet at Mission Valley Mall Saturday, January 29 in honor of her business launch.
The mission of Lotus Drip Wellness Suite is to create renewable beauty for its customers. Just as the lotus flower re-blooms each morning, Lotus Drip services as well as its overall commitment is to enable growth through hydration and wellness.
“I chose Lotus as both my business name and logo because I can relate to the lotus flower,” Sellars-Pompey said. “A lotus flower blooms in mud which seems like a messy start to such a beautiful life. I want people coming to me in any state of health and leaving a service with me feeling beautiful and alive.”
Lotus Drip Wellness Suite’s top IM vitamin and mineral shots are focused on building both health and beauty. These include B-12 for energy, Tri-immune for immunity enhancement, Lipo-C for weight loss, and Glutathione for skin.
By February, Sellars-Pompey plans to offer multiple IV Hydration therapy drips as well.
WHY INTRAMUSCULAR SHOTS & IV HYDRATION THERAPY?
An intramuscular injection is a technique used to deliver a medication deep into the muscles. This allows the medication to be absorbed into the bloodstream quickly. Intravenous therapy is a medical technique that delivers fluids, medications and nutrients directly into a person's vein. Both of these treatments allow the patient to absorb the vitamins and nutrients more fully into their bloodstream thereby giving maximum healthy results.
For more information and to book your appointment, visit thelotusdrip.com or @lotusdrip_ on social media.
ABOUT LOTUS DRIP WELLNESS SUITE
At Lotus Drip Wellness Suite customers are empowered to see the beauty in the everyday moments through both products and services. The value of a healthy lifestyle is beyond simply self-care moments and blossoms into daily activities of self- improvement. Owned and operated by an Army and ER nurse, the focus of Lotus Drip is to bring a nurse's viewpoint to holistic wellness.
