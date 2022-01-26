Media Contacts:

Alex Reuss, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

Media Release:

Nebraska Again Improves Best-Ever Unemployment Rate

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following news that Nebraska’s unemployment rate has dropped to 1.7% for December 2021. That’s a decrease from the state’s rate of 1.8% for November 2021. Nebraska’s current unemployment rate is the lowest ever recorded in the United States.

“Our strong growth is creating great-paying job opportunities all across the state,” said Gov. Ricketts. “The work ethic of our people, our family-friendly communities, and our unmatched quality of life make Nebraska a highly attractive home for businesses. For anyone looking to take the next step forward in their career, the Good Life is calling! There’s never been a better time to find a job in Nebraska.”

Nebraska’s Preliminary Employment Statistics for December 2021

Unemployment Rate: 1.7% #1 in the nation Lowest rate on record in the United States

1.7% Labor Force Participation: 68.5% Tied for #1 in the nation

68.5% Employment-to-Population Ratio: 67.4%

###